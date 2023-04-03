Seminole Wrap: Updates from Florida State spring practice

The Florida State football team is less than two weeks away from the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on April 15, wrapping up the spring portion of a 2023 full of expectations.

So the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Max Escarpio and Jon Marchant — take a look into how the team has looked so far through Max’s perspective at practice. What position groups look improved? Where is there still a need for growth? And what makes this team look different than years prior?

Plus a discussion on a new No. 2 wide receiver potentially emerging from the group.

Max also shares updates from the scouts he spoke to at Florida State’s pro day. Which teams seemed the most interested in bringing in Jammie Robinson to sure up their secondary and when could the former FSU safety hear his name called on draft day later this month?

It’s all in this week’s episode of the Seminole Wrap.

