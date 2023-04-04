“A lot of competition, a lot of back and forth:” Mike Norvell speaks on FSU’s consistency during Tuesday’s practice

Florida State will soon enter the final leg of spring practice, prior to their spring game in Doak Campbell Stadium on April 15th. The Seminoles have two scrimmages under their belt, which should have given the coaching staff a sense of where the team lies in terms of depth pieces and leaders within different position groups.

This year’s spring practice has been spotlighted by the domination of the defensive line, with the improvement of the cornerback and wide receiver room right behind them. The trenches have been an unresolved issue for years, but the Noles saw a glimpse of progression from the offensive line in 2022. The men in the middle are extremely underrated in setting the pace for the game, which may finally be a strong suit for the Seminoles in 2023.

Head coach Mike Norvell has discussed the need for his players to be strong through adversity and pressure and continue to rise to the occasion on a daily basis. The Seminoles have some weight on their shoulders, but they’ve certainly taken the necessary steps to answer any questions they may have in the roster.

“ I thought today was a good practice, coming back off the scrimmage. Got a chance to challenge some guys, just want more in performance. Some of our best players are continuing to get better... The constant sense of urgency for improvement, I thought that showed up today.“

Following Tuesday’s practice, Norvell spoke with the media to talk about -

The full interview will be listed below:

