“They’re my team, they’re my brothers:” CJ Campbell and Byron Turner speak on team development following spring practice

The Florida State Seminoles have continued to improve day by during spring camp. Head coach Mike Norvell and the staff seem to be highlighting player weaknesses at the moment, making sure that everyone is held accountable. They’ve spoken on players stepping up to different roles and the versatility of each room would certainly help that cause.

There have been bright spots in every single position group, but the defensive line and running back rooms are definitely the most established. Despite having stars like Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett, and Trey Benson, there are some underrated pieces that are still searching to make a name for themselves on Saturdays.

A couple of those overlooked players include Joshua Farmer, Rodney Hill, CJ Campbell, and Byron Turner. Campbell and Turner have shown that they’ve taken their game to another level, speaking with the media following practice to talk about their individual development and how they’ve fit into their respective positions since arriving in Tallahassee.

“ I feel like I can do everything... Our main thing is to be versatile backs and be able to do anything if needed... Just be ready for our moment.“

The full interview will be listed below:

RB CJ Campbell

DL Byron Turner

Video via The Osceola

