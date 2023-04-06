 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Jammie Robinson talks journey to the NFL, baseball prepares for ACC matchup

Softball and baseball set to face the Clemson Tigers

By maxescarpio
NCAA Football: Cheez-It Bowl-Oklahoma at Florida State Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Be sure to check out the latest episode of “The CLIMB” on FSU football’s YouTube channel.

Jammie Robinson recently joined a member of the ACC Network, talking about his journey through Florida State and how Mike Norvell has helped him nearly reach his dreams.

Here’s a look at the latest Academic All-Stars:

Derwin James still stands at the top of the mountain, as the highest paid safety in the NFL, rightfully so.

Softball

The Seminoles’ softball team will longer play against the Clemson Tigers this Saturday.

FSU will play today at 3:00 ET and tomorrow at 7:00 ET.

All Sports

The Noles baseball squad will host the Tigers this weekend, with opening pitch coming tonight at 8:00 ET.

Former Seminoles star Scottie Barnes was recently featured on the NBA app, talking about his unique path to the league.

Noles secure an in-state rival win over the Miami Hurricanes.

An SEC vs. ACC matchup awaits the Seminoles soccer team.

Florida State sets a new school record for 182 blocks in a single season.

FSU golf prepares for weekend Masters festivities.

Yet anther “Pair of the Week” for the Seminoles.

