Noles News: Jammie Robinson talks journey to the NFL, baseball prepares for ACC matchup

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Be sure to check out the latest episode of “The CLIMB” on FSU football’s YouTube channel.

Jammie Robinson recently joined a member of the ACC Network, talking about his journey through Florida State and how Mike Norvell has helped him nearly reach his dreams.

Here’s a look at the latest Academic All-Stars:

Derwin James still stands at the top of the mountain, as the highest paid safety in the NFL, rightfully so.

Who deserves to be the highest-paid safety? pic.twitter.com/84B6V9Pvi4 — PFF (@PFF) April 5, 2023

Softball

The Seminoles’ softball team will longer play against the Clemson Tigers this Saturday.

Schedule Update



We will now play a doubleheader tomorrow against Clemson beginning at 3 p.m. Friday’s game will still be at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s game will no longer take place #Team40 https://t.co/eaNEn9reKO — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 5, 2023

FSU will play today at 3:00 ET and tomorrow at 7:00 ET.

FSU vs. Clemson



It all starts Thursday‼️ pic.twitter.com/XMWXB6UIDo — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 6, 2023

All Sports

The Noles baseball squad will host the Tigers this weekend, with opening pitch coming tonight at 8:00 ET.

Former Seminoles star Scottie Barnes was recently featured on the NBA app, talking about his unique path to the league.

Watch a behind the scenes look at @ScottBarnes561's journey in the NBA on Episode 8 of Pass The Rock on the NBA app!



: https://t.co/A42s8TRDOT#NolesInThePros | @NBA pic.twitter.com/R8jJxS8DcX — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) April 5, 2023

Noles secure an in-state rival win over the Miami Hurricanes.

NOLES WIN!



No. 18 FSU 4

No. 44 Miami 3#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) April 6, 2023

An SEC vs. ACC matchup awaits the Seminoles soccer team.

Don't miss your chance to catch some Seminole Soccer this spring



Auburn

Apr. 22

⏰2 p.m.

Seminole Soccer Complex#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/glAjrgReON — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) April 5, 2023

Florida State sets a new school record for 182 blocks in a single season.

FSU golf prepares for weekend Masters festivities.

It’s @themasters ⛳️ week which means “Champions Dinner” is served ️



One of the many traditions at the Masters is that the previous year's winner gets to choose what's served when all the former champs get together for their annual meal.



Which #Noles menu are you choosing? pic.twitter.com/B0SdtEBO6l — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 5, 2023

Yet anther “Pair of the Week” for the Seminoles.