“Sometimes you just got to put the ball down and go get it:” FSU emphasizes goal line during practice inside Doak Campbell

Florida State football switched things up for its Thursday, April 6 practice, opting for a session inside Doak Campbell Stadium rather than the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility.

The environmental change provided an opportunity for the team to add situational goal line work to its agenda for the day, leading to reps that head coach Mike Norvell was complimentary of following practice.

“We went close to 15 goal line play, all back-to-back...in today’s age it’s really hard to rep a ton of that situation,” he said. “Sometimes you just got to put the ball down and go get it. I thought there was some really, really good plays, defense ended up winning the situation there today. It was impressive to see some of the fights, some of the stops that they had.”

“[Situations like] red zone, overtime, working on coming off the goal line for the offense, putting them in some challenging situations. I like the work.”

FSU will have the rest of the week off, with next week serving as the lead-up to the annual Spring Showcase.

You can catch Norvell’s full post-practice interview below:

