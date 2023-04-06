“We’re not settling this year:” Jeremiah Byers, Shyheim Brown offer insight into FSU spring camp

Florida State football wrapped up its penultimate week of spring practice on Thursday, taking Bobby Bowden Field inside Doak Campbell Stadium instead of the usual location of the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility.

It was another day that featured back-and-forth, competitive sessions between the offense and defense with the bulk of it centered around situational goal-line work, continuing a theme of what offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers deemed “iron sharpening iron.”

“On the other side of the ball, there’s a lot of talent in that d-line room,” he said, naming several players including Pat Payton and Fabian Lovett. “We’re trying to see the best d-line in the ACC, we’re trying to be the best o-line in the ACC.”

“We’re not settling this year,” safety Shyheim Brown said. “We’ve been putting in work to show it, that’s what this spring has been about.”

You can hear both Brown and Byers’ full interviews below:

Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers

Safety Shyheim Brown

Video via The Osceola

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Everything Noles podcast channel, presented by Fans First Sports Network, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.