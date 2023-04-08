FSU announces guest coaches for 2023 spring game

On Saturday, April 15, Florida State Seminoles football will take to Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium for its 2023 Spring Showcase.

Under head coach Mike Norvell, the event has taken on a bit of a different look than a “typical” spring game. Rather than having two separate “teams” face off in a four-quarter matchup, Norvell has in years past opted to retain a typical scrimmage format, pitting offense vs. defense in a variety of situational challenges and intensity-focused drills.

As the Seminoles have done in the two previous iterations of the Spring Showcase, they’ll welcome guest coaches to face off against each other and wrap up the day in what has been dubbed the “Grand Finale.”

This year, a quartet of national championship-winning Florida State football alum will get the chance to throw on a whistle and hold the clipboard — on one side, Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Charlie Ward and linebacker Henri Crockett from the 1993 championship squad and on the other, running back Karlos Williams and defensive back PJ Williams from the 2013 team.

“#NoleFamily can’t wait to see you back in Doak Campbell Stadium!!” Norvell tweeted. “Going to be a lot of fun as we get a glimpse of the 2023 Florida State Football Team. Excited for the #GrandFinale with a few All-Time greats representing the 93 and 13 National Championship teams.”

In its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State football put together its best season since 2016, finishing No. 11 in the country after a 10-win season and state title, with a bowl victory over the Oklahoma Sooners serving as a cherry on top.

That success, combined with the return of major names like quarterback Jordan Travis (who already is receiving Heisman hype for next season), running back Trey Benson, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has expectations high for 2023.

Tickets for the 2023 Spring Showcase are listed at $10 and are available for purchase online.

Some notes, via FSU:

Everyone in attendance will be entered to win a practice-worn jersey from this year’s squad at the conclusion of the Spring Showcase. Winners will be notified during the event via email and the jerseys must be picked up by the end of the day in the Seminole Sportshop in the south endzone.

Fans will be allowed on the field postgame.

The schedule for the weekend, via FSU

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

10 AM: RV Lots Open

SATURDAY, APRIL 15