What could Keon Coleman add to Seminoles’ high-flying offense?

This past weekend, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff hosted a major transfer portal target in Keon Coleman, a potential star who would be a major add to the Seminoles’ already loaded offense.

The sophomore receiver is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, and last season recorded 58 catches, 798 yards, 7 touchdowns, and three 100-yard games for the Michigan State Spartans. His combination of proven production, and raw ability would take the Seminoles to another level.

With his size and complementary players like Johnny Wilson, Kentron Potier, Jaheim Bell, and Trey Benson, defenses would not have the choice to overcommit to any one guy that FSU could roll out in an offense facilitated by presumed Heisman Trophy-contender Jordan Travis.

Players like Poiter and the now-transfered Malik McClain were built in that mold of what Keon Coleman is, but Coleman is already so much further along and advanced than they are coming from the 2021 high school class.

His athleticism is just off the charts — he was also a big basketball recruit in high school and even played on MSU’s team his freshman year.

Dual-sport star Keon Coleman has GAME!! The 4 ⭐️ Wide Receiver committed to Michigan State to play football and basketball

Coleman’s route running is already very polished and he has potential as a major YAC threat. But the most impressive part of his game is how great he is at the point of attack where comparatively, he has already shown to be more efficient in contested situations than Johnny Wilson.

He converted 62.5% of his contested catch targets and 65.9% of all targets, while Wilson completed 52.2% of his contested targets and 56.6% of all targets.

Both receivers are big and are going to be winning often at the catch point, but they also have very complementary skill sets.

Coleman would work all levels of the field but at MSU he won the most reps in the short area of the field (0-9 yards) and deep (20+ yards), while Wilson was targeted and scored the most in the intermediate part of the field (10-19 yards).

He also brings good run blocking (71.9 PFF grade), which is of major importance to the ‘Noles and their balanced approach on offense. With Mycah Pittman having hit the transfer portal and on his way to Utah, the FSU roster needs as many effective and willing run-blocking receivers as they can get.

Coleman is a very complete football player and would be the cherry on top of this already-loaded offense. He gets targeted more often and has a much lower drop rate than Wilson, while Johnny has more explosive play ability.

Adding this caliber of a football player would change the math on offense and give Mike Norvell and his staff the ability to dictate how defenses would approach their offense.

Last season Florida State’s offense was amongst the most explosive in the country, but also struggled in situational football against some of the best teams in the conference.

While an additional wide receiver is not the most pressing need on the roster, adding a player of this caliber would be able to take the offense from a potential top-10 unit to one of the best in the nation.

In order to fulfill the hopes of fans and put yourself in a position to compete for a spot in the college football playoff you need to have elite units. Coleman may be a luxury in some eyes, in reality, he would be the last piece of the puzzle to an elite offense.