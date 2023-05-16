Florida State football will once more start off the season in primetime, with the Seminoles' opener vs. the LSU Tigers set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, September 3rd from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

It’s the second of a neutral site series between the two schools, with last year’s game — a 24-23 thriller of a Florida State victory — having taken place inside the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans.

According to FSU, it’s the ninth time in the last 11 seasons Florida State has been featured in primetime on Labor Day weekend and the third consecutive Labor Day Sunday showcase for the Seminoles.

According to DraftKings, Florida State has the 7th best odds to win the 2023 national championship (+1800), behind Georgia (+230), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+700), Michigan (+900), USC (+1400) and LSU (+1600).

Quarterback Jordan Travis (+1000) has the second-best odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy (behind defending winner Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans at +550). Per FSU Sports Info, he enters the season as one of only four active players with at least 5,500 career passing yards and at least 1,700 career rushing yards.

Early lines from DraftKings have LSU at a one-point favorite over the Seminoles.

ESPN’s SP+ rankings have Florida State at No. 11, while its FPI rankings have FSU at No. 14, with a 17% chance of winning the ACC, 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, 1% at making the national championship, and 0.2% at winning the title.

Meanwhile, it’s SP+ considers LSU to be the No. 7 team, with FPI listing the Tigers as the No. 4 team in the country with a projected win-loss record of 9.6-2.6. It gives LSU a 40.9% chance of winning the SEC, 23.7% chance of making the playoff, 35.9% chance of making the national championship, and 19.1% at winning it.

