Noles News: Florida State football continues to add weapons via the transfer portal

Football

Highly coveted transfer wide receiver Keon Coleman announced his commitment to Florida State yesterday, via Instgram live.

Head coach Mike Norvell marked his stamp of approval:

Great day to be a Florida State Seminole! #NoleFamily has a Big Time #Playmaker coming to #Tribe23 Future is bright in Tallahassee #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/j0wJU33q3P — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) May 17, 2023

Jordan Travis’ road to the Heisman just got that much better...

uhhhh ohhhh let’s get it my boy. @keoncoleman6 Stuff is Getting real scary — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) May 17, 2023

The Seminoles will have nine pass catchers 6’3” or taller next season.

Jordan Travis will have some MASSIVE weapons next season:



WR Johnny Wilson (6’7)

WR Keon Coleman (6’4)

WR Hykeem Williams (6’3)

WR Kentron Poitier (6’3)

WR Deuce Spann (6’4)

WR Darion Williamson (6’3)

TE Jaheim Bell (6’3)

TE Kyle Morlock (6’7)

TE Markeston Douglas (6’4) — MAX (@maxescarpio) May 17, 2023

Jared Verse was recently listed as the No.1 returning Edge in college football, according to On3 Sports.

Be sure to watch the latest episode of “The Climb” to get a behind the scenes look of the Noles most recent accomplishments.

A new episode of The CLIMB is coming at 6 p.m. on @Seminoles YouTube page!



We celebrate the journeys of our guys hearing their names called for graduation and the NFL Draft#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/gEBQ7vGCKF — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 17, 2023

Norvell recently joined “The College Football Daily” to talk about the hype in Tallahassee.

We went 1-on-1 with Mike Norvell on The College Football Daily to discuss Florida State as a playoff contender.



"We're trying to make sure in all things we do that we're allowing ourselves to not only have that success, but sustain it at an elite level."https://t.co/sYx0kVCkaj — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) May 17, 2023

Five-star 2024 cornerback Charles Lester confirms his plans to officially visit Florida State on June 16th.

Sorry for confusion! Here is my official visit schedule! (i will no longer take an official to Ohio state University) i am down to 3 schools (UA, FSU, UGA) all questions should be answered here!

Alabama :June 2-4

Colorado : June 9-11

FSU : June16-18

Georgia : June 23-25 — 5 charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) May 17, 2023

Softball

A blast from the past. Serita Brooks was elite on the diamond for the Noles.

A bandit on the basepaths.



Serita Brooks set a NCAA Tournament single-game record with 5️⃣ stolen bases against Bethune-Cookman on this day in 2001.#RoadToWCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/Utw3eSut7O — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 17, 2023

The voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, dropped his latest episode of Behind the Mic. Culhane spoke on FSU’s success on the golf course, softball field, and track.

Behind the Mic Episode 79 as we follow @FSUGolf to the NCAA Championships! @CoachBondFSU and Charlotte Heath stop by. Plus a look at @FSU_Softball hosting another Regional and stars shine for @FSU_Track!



Apple: https://t.co/Pr1cjLowyF



Spotify: https://t.co/hFYEZvIM4j — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) May 17, 2023

All Sports

Florida State golf coach Amy Bond is now a finalist for the WGCA National Coach of the Year.

The freshman phenom, Luke Clanton, continues to have a remarkable season in garnet and gold.

FSU will compete in the NCAA Championship Finals after securing a regional win yesterday.