Noles News: Florida State football continues to add weapons via the transfer portal

Highly coveted transfer wide receiver Keon Coleman announced his commitment to Florida State yesterday, via Instgram live.
And the journey continues… #gonoles pic.twitter.com/dwPMdOlIlF— (@keoncoleman6) May 17, 2023
Head coach Mike Norvell marked his stamp of approval:
Great day to be a Florida State Seminole! #NoleFamily has a Big Time #Playmaker coming to #Tribe23 Future is bright in Tallahassee #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/j0wJU33q3P— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) May 17, 2023
Jordan Travis’ road to the Heisman just got that much better...
uhhhh ohhhh let’s get it my boy. @keoncoleman6 Stuff is Getting real scary— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) May 17, 2023
The Seminoles will have nine pass catchers 6’3” or taller next season.
Jordan Travis will have some MASSIVE weapons next season:— MAX (@maxescarpio) May 17, 2023
WR Johnny Wilson (6’7)
WR Keon Coleman (6’4)
WR Hykeem Williams (6’3)
WR Kentron Poitier (6’3)
WR Deuce Spann (6’4)
WR Darion Williamson (6’3)
TE Jaheim Bell (6’3)
TE Kyle Morlock (6’7)
TE Markeston Douglas (6’4)
Jared Verse was recently listed as the No.1 returning Edge in college football, according to On3 Sports.
Top 10 Returning College Football EDGEs per @PFF⭐️https://t.co/AJ0OUZmDeo pic.twitter.com/PEvFxGBlVU— On3 (@On3sports) May 17, 2023
Be sure to watch the latest episode of “The Climb” to get a behind the scenes look of the Noles most recent accomplishments.
A new episode of The CLIMB is coming at 6 p.m. on @Seminoles YouTube page!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 17, 2023
We celebrate the journeys of our guys hearing their names called for graduation and the NFL Draft#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/gEBQ7vGCKF
Norvell recently joined “The College Football Daily” to talk about the hype in Tallahassee.
We went 1-on-1 with Mike Norvell on The College Football Daily to discuss Florida State as a playoff contender.— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) May 17, 2023
"We're trying to make sure in all things we do that we're allowing ourselves to not only have that success, but sustain it at an elite level."https://t.co/sYx0kVCkaj
Five-star 2024 cornerback Charles Lester confirms his plans to officially visit Florida State on June 16th.
Sorry for confusion! Here is my official visit schedule! (i will no longer take an official to Ohio state University) i am down to 3 schools (UA, FSU, UGA) all questions should be answered here!— 5 charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) May 17, 2023
Alabama :June 2-4
Colorado : June 9-11
FSU : June16-18
Georgia : June 23-25
Softball
A blast from the past. Serita Brooks was elite on the diamond for the Noles.
A bandit on the basepaths.— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 17, 2023
Serita Brooks set a NCAA Tournament single-game record with 5️⃣ stolen bases against Bethune-Cookman on this day in 2001.#RoadToWCWS x @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/Utw3eSut7O
The voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, dropped his latest episode of Behind the Mic. Culhane spoke on FSU’s success on the golf course, softball field, and track.
Behind the Mic Episode 79 as we follow @FSUGolf to the NCAA Championships! @CoachBondFSU and Charlotte Heath stop by. Plus a look at @FSU_Softball hosting another Regional and stars shine for @FSU_Track!— Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) May 17, 2023
Apple: https://t.co/Pr1cjLowyF
Spotify: https://t.co/hFYEZvIM4j
All Sports
Florida State golf coach Amy Bond is now a finalist for the WGCA National Coach of the Year.
That’s our Coach— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 17, 2023
Click the link below to read more on @CoachBondFSU’s finalist nomination as @WGCAGOLF National Coach of the Year! #WGCA #Golfwomenmag #WGCApowerverse #NCAAwgolf https://t.co/M6zi4AlqjV
The freshman phenom, Luke Clanton, continues to have a remarkable season in garnet and gold.
The Seminole freshman to win an @NCAA Regional.— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 17, 2023
Ladies and gentlemen, Luke Clanton #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/vlbvCO8ztk
FSU will compete in the NCAA Championship Finals after securing a regional win yesterday.
— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 17, 2023
The Noles are headed back to Arizona for the NCAA Championship Finals #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/cnFh2oDxQd
