Noles News: Florida State football continues to add weapons via the transfer portal

Seminoles look to field the country’s No.1 offense

By maxescarpio
NCAA Football: Florida State at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Highly coveted transfer wide receiver Keon Coleman announced his commitment to Florida State yesterday, via Instgram live.

Head coach Mike Norvell marked his stamp of approval:

Jordan Travis’ road to the Heisman just got that much better...

The Seminoles will have nine pass catchers 6’3” or taller next season.

Jared Verse was recently listed as the No.1 returning Edge in college football, according to On3 Sports.

Be sure to watch the latest episode of “The Climb” to get a behind the scenes look of the Noles most recent accomplishments.

Norvell recently joined “The College Football Daily” to talk about the hype in Tallahassee.

Five-star 2024 cornerback Charles Lester confirms his plans to officially visit Florida State on June 16th.

A blast from the past. Serita Brooks was elite on the diamond for the Noles.

The voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, dropped his latest episode of Behind the Mic. Culhane spoke on FSU’s success on the golf course, softball field, and track.

Florida State golf coach Amy Bond is now a finalist for the WGCA National Coach of the Year.

The freshman phenom, Luke Clanton, continues to have a remarkable season in garnet and gold.

FSU will compete in the NCAA Championship Finals after securing a regional win yesterday.

