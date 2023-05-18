For the first time in a long time, expectations in Tallahassee have risen to “in the title mix” levels — with plenty of justification as to why.
The hype around Florida State Seminole football for 2023 has been real ever since head coach Mike Norvell’s Seminoles began returning the bulk of its 10-win team, bringing back a national-best 87 percent of its 2022 production (80% on offense, 94% on defense) which includes Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Jordan Travis, star running back Trey Benson, veteran leader defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, potential top 10 pick defensive end Jared Verse and many, many others.
Since then, they’ve added and upgraded through the transfer portal, bringing in names like wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive back Fentrell Cypress, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers — and also many, many others.
Vegas has reflected those expectations in its offseason odds so far, with Florida State a trendy pick to reach lofty goals across the board. DraftKings currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and as the favorite to win the ACC Championship.
Below, we’ve compiled a look at where FSU currently sits in the eyes of Vegas, alongside a comparison of other teams and their outlook.
(All odds are according to DraftKings.)
2023 Florida State Seminoles odds: ACC Championship, national championship, Heisman, win total
Regular season wins
Odds:
Florida State, over 10 wins: -105
Florida State, under 10 wins: -115
In comparison:
Florida, over 5.5 wins: -105
Florida, under 5.5 wins: -115
Miami, over 7.5 wins: +120
Miami, under 7.5 wins: -115
Clemson, over 9.5 wins: -140
Clemson, under 9.5 wins: +120
To win the ACC Championship
Odds:
Florida State: +165
In comparison:
Clemson: +175
North Carolina: +650
Miami: +1800
To win the national championship
Odds:
Florida State: +1800
In comparison:
Georgia: +230
Alabama: +550
Ohio State: +650
Michigan: +900
USC: +1400
LSU: +1600
Clemson: +2200
Florida: +20000
Miami: +15000
Heisman Trophy winner
Odds:
Jordan Travis, Florida State quarterback: +1500
In comparison:
Caleb Williams, USC quarterback: +550
Drake Maye, UNC quarterback: +1200
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame quarterback: +1300
Trey Benson, Florida State running back: +15000
Game lines
FSU vs. LSU
September 3, 2023
Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium)
Vegas Pick: LSU -1
Last matchup: FSU win, 24-23
FSU vs. Clemson
September 23, 2023
Clemson, South Carolina
Vegas Pick: Clemson -2.5
Last matchup: Clemson win, 34-28
FSU vs. Miami
November 11, 2023
Tallahassee, Florida
Vegas Pick: FSU -16.5
Last matchup: FSU win, 45-3
FSU vs. Florida
November 25, 2023
Gainesville, Florida
Vegas Pick: FSU -9.5
Last matchup: FSU win, 45-38
