For the first time in a long time, expectations in Tallahassee have risen to “in the title mix” levels — with plenty of justification as to why.

The hype around Florida State Seminole football for 2023 has been real ever since head coach Mike Norvell’s Seminoles began returning the bulk of its 10-win team, bringing back a national-best 87 percent of its 2022 production (80% on offense, 94% on defense) which includes Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Jordan Travis, star running back Trey Benson, veteran leader defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, potential top 10 pick defensive end Jared Verse and many, many others.

Since then, they’ve added and upgraded through the transfer portal, bringing in names like wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive back Fentrell Cypress, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers — and also many, many others.

Vegas has reflected those expectations in its offseason odds so far, with Florida State a trendy pick to reach lofty goals across the board. DraftKings currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and as the favorite to win the ACC Championship.

Below, we’ve compiled a look at where FSU currently sits in the eyes of Vegas, alongside a comparison of other teams and their outlook.

(All odds are according to DraftKings.)

2023 Florida State Seminoles odds: ACC Championship, national championship, Heisman, win total

Regular season wins

Odds:

Florida State, over 10 wins: -105

Florida State, under 10 wins: -115

In comparison:

Florida, over 5.5 wins: -105

Florida, under 5.5 wins: -115

Miami, over 7.5 wins: +120

Miami, under 7.5 wins: -115

Clemson, over 9.5 wins: -140

Clemson, under 9.5 wins: +120

To win the ACC Championship

Odds:

Florida State: +165

In comparison:

Clemson: +175

North Carolina: +650

Miami: +1800

To win the national championship

Odds:

Florida State: +1800

In comparison:

Georgia: +230

Alabama: +550

Ohio State: +650

Michigan: +900

USC: +1400

LSU: +1600

Clemson: +2200

Florida: +20000

Miami: +15000

Heisman Trophy winner

Odds:

Jordan Travis, Florida State quarterback: +1500

In comparison:

Caleb Williams, USC quarterback: +550

Drake Maye, UNC quarterback: +1200

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame quarterback: +1300

Trey Benson, Florida State running back: +15000

FSU vs. LSU

September 3, 2023

Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium)

Vegas Pick: LSU -1

Last matchup: FSU win, 24-23

FSU vs. Clemson

September 23, 2023

Clemson, South Carolina

Vegas Pick: Clemson -2.5

Last matchup: Clemson win, 34-28

FSU vs. Miami

November 11, 2023

Tallahassee, Florida

Vegas Pick: FSU -16.5

Last matchup: FSU win, 45-3

FSU vs. Florida

November 25, 2023

Gainesville, Florida

Vegas Pick: FSU -9.5

Last matchup: FSU win, 45-38