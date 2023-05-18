For the first time in a long time, expectations in Tallahassee have risen to “in the title mix” levels — with plenty of justification as to why.

The hype around Florida State Seminole football for 2023 has been real ever since head coach Mike Norvell’s Seminoles began returning the bulk of its 10-win team, bringing back 79% percent of its 2022 production which includes Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback Jordan Travis, star running back Trey Benson, veteran leader defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, potential top 10 pick defensive end Jared Verse and many, many others.

Since then, they’ve added and upgraded through the transfer portal, bringing in names like wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive back Fentrell Cypress, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers — and also many, many others.

Vegas has reflected those expectations in its offseason odds so far, with Florida State a trendy pick to reach lofty goals across the board. DraftKings currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and as the favorite to win the ACC Championship.

Below, we’ve compiled a look at where FSU currently sits in the eyes of Vegas, alongside a comparison of other teams and their outlook. We’ll be updating these odds periodically as the season approaches closer.

(All odds are according to DraftKings.)

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Vegas Pick: LSU -2.5 Last matchup: FSU win, 24-23

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Vegas Pick: Clemson -2.5 Last matchup: Clemson win, 34-28

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Vegas Pick: FSU -16.5 Last matchup: FSU win, 45-3

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators

Vegas Pick: FSU -9.5 Last matchup: FSU win, 45-38

2023 Florida State Seminoles odds: ACC Championship, national championship, Heisman, win total

Regular season wins

Odds:

Florida State, over 10 wins: +110

Florida State, under 10 wins: -130

In comparison:

Florida, over 5.5 wins: -120

Florida, under 5.5 wins: +100

Miami, over 7.5 wins: +120

Miami, under 7.5 wins: -140

Clemson, over 10 wins: +105

Clemson, under 10 wins: -125

Exact season wins

Odds:

Florida State

12: +750

11: +275

10: +250

9: +350

8: +700

7 or Fewer: +1000

In comparison:

Alabama Crimson Tide

12: +380

11: +275

10: +330

9: +450

8: +750

7 or Fewer: +850

Clemson Tigers

12: +500

11: +350

10: +300

9: +400

8: +550

7 or Fewer: +650

Colorado Buffaloes

7 or More: +3500

6: +1500

5: +700

4: +370

3: +300

2: +350

1: +650

0: +1800

Florida Gators

9 or More: +1800

8: +900

7: +475

6: +320

5: +300

4: +450

3: +1000

2 or Fewer: +1000

LSU Tigers

12: +850

11: +450

10: +300

9: +275

8: +450

7 or Fewer: +500

Miami Hurricanes

10 or More: +1000

9: +600

8: +330

7: +300

6: +400

5: +750

4: +2000

3 or Fewer: +6000

Texas Longhorns

12: +750

11: +400

10: +300

9: +350

8: +500

7 or Fewer: +550

Texas A&M Aggies

11 or More: +2500

10: +950

9: +475

8: +300

7: +320

6: +450

5: +1000

4 or Fewer: +2200

To win the ACC Championship

Odds:

Florida State: +165

In comparison:

Clemson: +165

North Carolina: +750

Miami: +1800

To win the national championship

Odds:

Florida State: +1800

In comparison:

Georgia: +210

Alabama: +600

Ohio State: +600

Michigan: +900

USC: +1400

LSU: +1600

Clemson: +1800

Florida: +20000

Miami: +15000

To make playoff

Odds:

Florida State: +280 odds to make it, -360 to not make it

In comparison:

Georgia: -250 to make it, +250 to miss

Clemson: +320 to make it, -425 to miss

LSU: +370 to make it, -500 to miss

Michigan: +105 to make it, -135 to miss

Ohio State: -125 to make it, -105 to miss

USC: +260 to make it, -340 to miss

To have undefeated regular season

Odds:

FSU: Yes (+750), No (-425)

In comparison:

Clemson: Yes (+500), No (-700)

Ohio State: Yes (+340), No (-425)

Alabama: Yes (+380), No (-475)

Michigan: Yes (+330), No (-400)

USC : Yes (+600), No (-900)

LSU: Yes (+850), No (-1400)

Heisman Trophy winner

Odds:

Jordan Travis, Florida State quarterback: +1200

In comparison:

Caleb Williams, USC quarterback: +600

Drake Maye, UNC quarterback: +1400

Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers quarterback: +1400

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame quarterback: +1500

Trey Benson, Florida State running back: +15000