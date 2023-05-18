For the first time in a long time, expectations in Tallahassee have risen to “in the title mix” levels — with plenty of justification as to why.
The hype around Florida State Seminole football for 2023 has been real ever since head coach Mike Norvell’s Seminoles began returning the bulk of its 10-win team, bringing back 79% percent of its 2022 production which includes Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback Jordan Travis, star running back Trey Benson, veteran leader defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, potential top 10 pick defensive end Jared Verse and many, many others.
Since then, they’ve added and upgraded through the transfer portal, bringing in names like wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive back Fentrell Cypress, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers — and also many, many others.
Vegas has reflected those expectations in its offseason odds so far, with Florida State a trendy pick to reach lofty goals across the board. DraftKings currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and as the favorite to win the ACC Championship.
Below, we’ve compiled a look at where FSU currently sits in the eyes of Vegas, alongside a comparison of other teams and their outlook. We’ll be updating these odds periodically as the season approaches closer.
(All odds are according to DraftKings.)
2023 Florida State football schedule
Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)
Vegas Pick: LSU -2.5
Last matchup: FSU win, 24-23
Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles
Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers
Vegas Pick: Clemson -2.5
Last matchup: Clemson win, 34-28
Saturday, September 30: BYE
Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies
Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange
Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils
Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers
Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes
Vegas Pick: FSU -16.5
Last matchup: FSU win, 45-3
Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions
Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators
Vegas Pick: FSU -9.5
Last matchup: FSU win, 45-38
2023 Florida State Seminoles odds: ACC Championship, national championship, Heisman, win total
Regular season wins
Odds:
Florida State, over 10 wins: +110
Florida State, under 10 wins: -130
In comparison:
Florida, over 5.5 wins: -120
Florida, under 5.5 wins: +100
Miami, over 7.5 wins: +120
Miami, under 7.5 wins: -140
Clemson, over 10 wins: +105
Clemson, under 10 wins: -125
Exact season wins
Odds:
- 12: +750
- 11: +275
- 10: +250
- 9: +350
- 8: +700
- 7 or Fewer: +1000
In comparison:
- 12: +380
- 11: +275
- 10: +330
- 9: +450
- 8: +750
- 7 or Fewer: +850
- 12: +500
- 11: +350
- 10: +300
- 9: +400
- 8: +550
- 7 or Fewer: +650
- 7 or More: +3500
- 6: +1500
- 5: +700
- 4: +370
- 3: +300
- 2: +350
- 1: +650
- 0: +1800
- 9 or More: +1800
- 8: +900
- 7: +475
- 6: +320
- 5: +300
- 4: +450
- 3: +1000
- 2 or Fewer: +1000
- 12: +850
- 11: +450
- 10: +300
- 9: +275
- 8: +450
- 7 or Fewer: +500
- 10 or More: +1000
- 9: +600
- 8: +330
- 7: +300
- 6: +400
- 5: +750
- 4: +2000
- 3 or Fewer: +6000
- 12: +750
- 11: +400
- 10: +300
- 9: +350
- 8: +500
- 7 or Fewer: +550
- 11 or More: +2500
- 10: +950
- 9: +475
- 8: +300
- 7: +320
- 6: +450
- 5: +1000
- 4 or Fewer: +2200
To win the ACC Championship
Odds:
Florida State: +165
In comparison:
Clemson: +165
North Carolina: +750
Miami: +1800
To win the national championship
Odds:
Florida State: +1800
In comparison:
Georgia: +210
Alabama: +600
Ohio State: +600
Michigan: +900
USC: +1400
LSU: +1600
Clemson: +1800
Florida: +20000
Miami: +15000
To make playoff
Odds:
Florida State: +280 odds to make it, -360 to not make it
In comparison:
- Georgia: -250 to make it, +250 to miss
- Clemson: +320 to make it, -425 to miss
- LSU: +370 to make it, -500 to miss
- Michigan: +105 to make it, -135 to miss
- Ohio State: -125 to make it, -105 to miss
- USC: +260 to make it, -340 to miss
To have undefeated regular season
Odds:
FSU: Yes (+750), No (-425)
In comparison:
Clemson: Yes (+500), No (-700)
Ohio State: Yes (+340), No (-425)
Alabama: Yes (+380), No (-475)
Michigan: Yes (+330), No (-400)
USC : Yes (+600), No (-900)
LSU: Yes (+850), No (-1400)
Heisman Trophy winner
Odds:
Jordan Travis, Florida State quarterback: +1200
In comparison:
Caleb Williams, USC quarterback: +600
Drake Maye, UNC quarterback: +1400
Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers quarterback: +1400
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame quarterback: +1500
Trey Benson, Florida State running back: +15000
