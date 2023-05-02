Jammie Robinson signs rookie contract with Carolina Panthers

Defensive back Jammie Robinson has made it official with the Carolina Panthers, signing a four-year contract with his new squad on Tuesday.

He was Florida State football’s lone selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, taken by the Panthers in the fifth round with the No. 145 overall pick.

According to professional sports contract tracker Spotrac, Robinson signed a deal worth $4,176,388, including a $336,388 signing bonus, $336,388 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,044,097.

From the Panthers:

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have agreed to terms with the first member of their 2023 rookie class. Jammie Robinson, Carolina’s fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, agreed to terms on a four-year contract Tuesday. The Panthers picked him up with the 145th overall pick last weekend. A 5-foot-11, 191-pound safety out of Florida State, Robinson put up 319 tackles in 47 college games played. He also totaled 15.5 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, seven interceptions, and one sack in his career. He was a two-time All-ACC selection in his final two years with the Seminoles. Robinson brings versatility to the Panthers’ defensive backfield, as he has the ability to play at nickel as well. He spent the early part of his career at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State in 2021.

