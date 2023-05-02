Jammie Robinson signs rookie contract with Carolina Panthers

Defensive back Jammie Robinson has made it official with the Carolina Panthers, signing a four-year contract with his new squad on Tuesday.
He was Florida State football’s lone selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, taken by the Panthers in the fifth round with the No. 145 overall pick.
According to professional sports contract tracker Spotrac, Robinson signed a deal worth $4,176,388, including a $336,388 signing bonus, $336,388 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,044,097.
From the Panthers:
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have agreed to terms with the first member of their 2023 rookie class.
Jammie Robinson, Carolina’s fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, agreed to terms on a four-year contract Tuesday. The Panthers picked him up with the 145th overall pick last weekend.
A 5-foot-11, 191-pound safety out of Florida State, Robinson put up 319 tackles in 47 college games played. He also totaled 15.5 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, seven interceptions, and one sack in his career. He was a two-time All-ACC selection in his final two years with the Seminoles.
Robinson brings versatility to the Panthers’ defensive backfield, as he has the ability to play at nickel as well. He spent the early part of his career at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State in 2021.
From FSU:
Robinson was a back-to-back first-team All-ACC selection, Florida State’s first defender to earn consecutive first-team All-ACC honors since Jalen Ramsey in 2014-15, in both of his seasons after transferring into the program for the 2021 season. He started 24 of 25 games played at FSU, totaling 183 tackles, including 12.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, five interceptions, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He led the team in tackles in both 2021 and 2022, registering 84 stops in 2021 and 99 in 2022.
In 2022, Robinson was named a first-team All-American by the Senior Bowl and second-team All-American by The Athletic. The Cordele, Georgia, native made a season-high 13 tackles and one pass breakup against No. 22 Wake Forest and matched his season high of 13 tackles, including his first collegiate sack, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in FSU’s 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma. He also recorded double-digit tackles in the 45-38 victory over Florida and the 41-16 win over Georgia Tech. In the 2021 season finale, he recorded a career-high 18 tackles, including a career-best 1.5 for loss, and one interception at UF to become the only player in America with at least 16 tackles and one interception in a game in 2021.
