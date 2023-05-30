Florida State Seminoles football has officially signed wide receiver Keon Coleman, the school announced on Tuesday.

Coleman, a former Michigan State Spartan who chose the Seminoles over over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Louisville Cardinals, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, and USC Trojans amongst others, was a major pickup for FSU, who should instantly benefit from his presence on offense.

“I am excited for Keon Coleman to be joining the Nole Family,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He is a productive playmaker who has already showcased his immense talents at the collegiate level. He brings size, speed and an aggressive mindset to our receiver position. He is an ideal fit with our program built for playmakers, and his unique skillset will help us continue to field one of the most explosive offenses in college football.”

From our analysis of when he first committed to Florida State:

Coleman is a very complete football player and has the opportunity to be the cherry on top of an already-loaded offense. He gets targeted more often and has a much lower drop rate than Wilson, while Johnny has more explosive play ability. Adding this caliber of a football player now changes the math on offense and gives Mike Norvell and his staff the ability to dictate how defenses would approach their offense. With his size and complementary players like Johnny Wilson, Kentron Potier, Jaheim Bell, and Trey Benson, defenses would not have the choice to overcommit to any one guy that FSU could roll out in an offense facilitated by presumed Heisman Trophy-contender Jordan Travis. He converted 62.5% of his contested catch targets and 65.9% of all targets. Coleman would work all levels of the field but at MSU he won the most reps in the short area of the field (0-9 yards) and deep (20+ yards), while Wilson was targeted and scored the most in the intermediate part of the field (10-19 yards). He also brings good run blocking (71.9 PFF grade), which is of major importance to the ‘Noles and their balanced approach on offense. With Mycah Pittman hon his way to Utah, the FSU roster needs as many effective and willing run-blocking receivers as they can get.

The full release from FSU: