Kickoff times, TV info for first 3 FSU games announced

The kickoff times for the first three matchups of the 2023 Florida State football season have officially been solidified.

While the details for FSU’s opening primetime matchup vs. LSU had been previously announced (7:30 p.m. ET, Sep. 3, ABC), the Seminoles now have kickoff times for its home opener vs. Southern Miss and ACC opener on the road against Boston College.

FSU will face off against the Golden Eagles at 8:30 p.m. on Sep. 9, with the game set to be televised on the ACC Network, while its matchup vs. the non-golden Eagles will kickoff at 12 p.m. from Alumni Stadium.

FSU vs. LSU will be the ninth time in the last 11 seasons Florida State has been featured in primetime on Labor Day weekend and the third consecutive Labor Day Sunday showcase for the Seminoles.

Currently, FSU is a two-point underdog to the Tigers, according to DraftKings.

According to DraftKings, Florida State has the 7th best odds to win the 2023 national championship (+1800), behind Georgia (+230), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+700), Michigan (+900), USC (+1400) and LSU (+1600).

Quarterback Jordan Travis (+1000) has the second-best odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy (behind defending winner Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans at +550). Per FSU Sports Info, he enters the season as one of only four active players with at least 5,500 career passing yards and at least 1,700 career rushing yards.

