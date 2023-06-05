FSU releases updated 2023-2024 football roster

Florida State Seminoles football updated its 2023-2024 roster on Monday, reflecting the addition of several new arrivals from both the high school and transfer portal ranks.
Only one 2023 signee has yet to be added to the roster — offensive lineman Christopher Andre Otto, who shared on social media that he was headed up to Tallahassee.
The full list of newcomers:
- No. 4: Keon Coleman, Wide Receiver, Junior, 6’4”, 215 pounds
- No. 7: Destyn Hill, Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’0”, 195 pounds
- No. 27: Ashlynd Barker, Defensive Back, Redshirt Freshman, 6’3”, 200 pounds
- No. 12: Conrad Hussey, Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds
- No. 12: Michael Grant, Quarterback, Freshman, 6’3”, 190 pounds
- No. 13: Edwin Joseph, Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds
- No. 18: Blake Nichelson, Linebacker, Freshman, 6’3”, 215 pounds
- No. 28: Samuel Singleton, Running Back, Freshman, 5’11”, 185 pounds
- No. 30: Ja’Bril Rawls, Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’1”, 170 pounds
- No. 33: Demetric Stephens, Running Back, Freshman, 5’11”, 200 pounds
- No. 35: Dylan Brown-Turner, Linebacker, Freshman, 6’1”, 210 pounds
- No. 46: Ashton Bracewell, Linebacker, Freshman, 6’3”, 210 pounds
- No. 47: Donny Hiebert, Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’2”, 200 pounds
- No. 48: Jayden Bradford, Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 185 pounds
- No. 53: Brandon Torres, Linebacker, Freshman, 6’1”, 215 pounds
- No. 56: KJ Sampson, Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’3”, 295 pounds
- No. 80: Goldie Lawrence, Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds
- No. 89: Xavier Perkins, Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’4”, 220 pounds
- No. 98: Grant Fielder, Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’2”, 245 pounds
You can find the entire roster below:
No. 0: Fabien Lovett, Sr. - Defensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’4”, 328 pounds
No. 0: Ja’Khi Douglas - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 5’9”, 193 pounds
No. 1: Winston Wright, Jr. - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Senior, 5’10”, 192 pounds
No. 1: Akeem Dent - Defensive Back, Redshirt Senior, 6’1”, 195 pounds
No. 3: Kevin Knowles II - Defensive Back, Junior, 5’11”, 178 pounds
No. 3: Trey Benson - Running Back, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 221 pounds
No. 4: Kalen DeLoach - Linebacker, Redshirt Senior, 6’1”, 211 pounds
No. 4: Keon Coleman - Wide Receiver, Junior, 6’4”, 215 pounds
No. 5: Deuce Spann - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 207 pounds
No. 5: Jared Verse - Defensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 253 pounds
No. 6: Dennis Briggs, Jr. - Defensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’4”, 284 pounds
No. 6: Jaheim Bell - Tight End, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 233 pounds
No. 7: Destyn Hill - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’0”, 195 pounds
No. 7: Jarrian Jones - Defensive Back, Redshirt Senior, 6’0”, 198 pounds
No. 8: Hykeem Williams - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’2”, 215 pounds
No. 8: Renardo Green - Defensive Back, Redshirt Senior, 6’0”, 189 pounds
No. 9: Lawrance Toafili - Running Back, Redshirt Junior, 6’0”, 191 pounds
No. 10: AJ Duffy - Quarterback, Redshirt Freshman, 6’2”, 215 pounds
No. 10: DJ Lundy - Linebacker, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 236 pounds
No. 11: Brock Glenn - Quarterback, Freshman, 6’2”, 209 pounds
No. 11: Patrick Payton - Defensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’5”, 243 pounds
No. 12: Conrad Hussey - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds
No. 12: Michael Grant - Quarterback, Freshman, 6’3”, 190 pounds
No. 13: Edwin Joseph - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds
No. 13: Jordan Travis - Quarterback, Redshirt Senior, 6’1”, 212 pounds
No. 14: Darrell Jackson, Jr. - Defensive Line, Junior, 6’5”, 326 pounds
No. 14: Johnny Wilson - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 6’7”, 240 pounds
No. 15: Tatum Bethune - Linebacker, Redshirt Senior, 6’1”, 230 pounds
No. 16: Dylan McNamara - Quarterback, Redshirt Freshman, 6’2”, 216 pounds
No. 16: Quindarrius Jones - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’2”, 200 pounds
No. 18: Blake Nichelson - Linebacker, Freshman, 6’3”, 215 pounds
No. 18: Tate Rodemaker - Quarterback, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 196 pounds
No. 19: Gilber Edmond - Defensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 245 pounds
No. 19: Vandrevius Jacobs - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’0”, 175 pounds
No. 20: Azareye’h Thomas - Defensive Back, Sophomore, 6’2”, 188 pounds
No. 21: Darion Williamson - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 200 pounds
No. 21: Greedy Vance, Jr. - Defensive Back, Redshirt Junior, 5’11”, 174 pounds
No. 22: CJ Campbell Jr. - Running Back, Redshirt Sophomore, 5’9”, 198 pounds
No. 22: Jaden Jones - Defensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’5”, 238 pounds
No. 23: Fentrell Cypress II - Defensive Back, Redshirt Junior, 6’0”, 182 pounds
No. 24: K.J. Kirkland - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’1”, 196 pounds
No. 26: Caziah Holmes - Running Back, Redshirt Junior, 5’11”, 210 pounds
No. 26: Dwayne Wells Jr. - Defensive Back, Redshirt Senior, 6’1”, 194 pounds
No. 27: Ashlynd Barker - Defensive Back, Redshirt Freshman, 6’3”, 200 pounds
No. 28: Samuel Singleton Jr. - Running Back, Freshman, 5’11”, 185 pounds
No. 29: Alex Mastromanno - Punter, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 245 pounds
No. 29: Rodney Hill - Running Back, Redshirt Freshman, 5’10”, 190 pounds
No. 30: Ja’Bril Rawls - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’1”, 170 pounds
No. 31: DeMarco Ward - Linebacker, Freshman, 6’1”, 217 pounds
No. 31: Solomon Lowery - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’3”, 175 pounds
No. 32: Jeremiah Giedrys - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 200 pounds
No. 33: Demetric Stephens - Running Back, Freshman, 5’11”, 200 pounds
No. 35: Dylan Brown-Turner - Linebacker, Freshman, 6’1”, 210 pounds
No. 36: Omar Graham, Jr. - Linebacker, Redshirt Freshman, 6’1”, 226 pounds
No. 37: Christian White - Defensive Back, Redshirt Freshman, 5’11”, 177 pounds
No. 38: Shyheim Brown - Defensive Back, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’2”, 217 pounds
No. 39: Jaden Floyd - Defensive Back, Redshirt Sophomore, 5’11”, 201 pounds
No. 39: Vance Nicklaus - Tight End, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’5”, 229 pounds
No. 41: AJ Cottrill - Linebacker, Redshirt Freshman, 6’0”, 223 pounds
No. 42: Harold Stubbs IV - Defensive Back, Redshirt Freshman, 5’11”, 177 pounds
No. 43: Danj Altine - Defensive Back, Redshirt Senior, 5’9”, 190 pounds
No. 43: Mac Chiumento - Punter, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 226 pounds
No. 44: Joshua Farmer - Defensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’3”, 311 pounds
No. 45: Lamont Green, Jr. - Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’3”, 223 pounds
No. 45: Preston Daniel - Tight End, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 242 pounds
No. 46: Ashton Bracewell - Linebacker, Freshman, 6’3”, 210 pounds
No. 47: Donny Hiebert - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’2”, 200 pounds
No. 47: Jimmy Casey - Tight End, Redshirt Freshman, 6’7”, 242 pounds
No. 48: Jackson West - Tight End, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’4”, 247 pounds
No. 48: Jayden Bradford - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 185 pounds
No. 49: James Rosenberry, Jr. - Long Snapper, Redshirt Senior, 6’0”, 225 pounds
No. 52: Robert Scott, Jr. - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’5”, 304 pounds
No. 53: Brandon Torres - Linebacker, Freshman, 6’1”, 215 pounds
No. 53: Maurice Smith - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 295 pounds
No. 54: Byron Turner, Jr. - Defensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’4”, 237 pounds
No. 55: Braden Fiske - Defensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’5”, 305 pounds
No. 55: Qae’shon Sapp - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 326 pounds
No. 56: KJ Sampson - Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’3”, 295 pounds
No. 57: Aaron Hester - Defensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’2”, 227 pounds
No. 58: Bless Harris - Offensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’5”, 325 pounds
No. 58: Emile Aime - Linebacker, Redshirt Sophomore, 5’9”, 227 pounds
No. 60: Peyton Naylor - Long Snapper, Freshman, 5’10”, 184 pounds
No. 63: Jeremiah Byers - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 329 pounds
No. 64: David Stickle - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 279 pounds
No. 66: Ben Ostaszewski - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 310 pounds
No. 67: Thomas Shrader - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’5”, 302 pounds
No. 68: LaNard Toney - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’0”, 305 pounds
No. 69: Kanaya Charlton - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’5”, 335 pounds
No. 70: Casey Roddick - Offensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’4”, 313 pounds
No. 71: D’Mitri Emmanuel - Offensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’2”, 300 pounds
No. 72: Julian Armella - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’6”, 328 pounds
No. 73: Jaylen Early - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 324 pounds
No. 75: Keiondre Jones - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 332 pounds
No. 76: Darius Washington - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 300 pounds
No. 77: Bryson Estes - Offensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’3”, 300 pounds
No. 78: Daughtry Richardson - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’5”, 310 pounds
No. 79: Lucas Simmons - Offensive Line, Freshman, 6’8”, 309 pounds
No. 80: Goldie Lawrence - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds
No. 81: Joshua Burrell - Athlete, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’2”, 217 pounds
No. 82: Carson Pielock - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Freshman, 6’1”, 190 pounds
No. 83: Zamari McKenley - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 5’10”, 165 pounds
No. 84: Kyle Morlock - Tight End, Redshirt Junior, 6’6”, 242 pounds
No. 85: Markeston Douglas - Tight End, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 274 pounds
No. 86: Brian Courtney - Tight End, Sophomore, 6’3”, 228 pounds
No. 88: Kentron Poitier - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 205 pounds
No. 88: Ryan Fitzgerald - Kicker, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 202 pounds
No. 89: Jerrale Powers - Tight End, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 247 pounds
No. 89: Xavier Perkins - Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’4”, 220 pounds
No. 91: Ayobami Tifase - Defensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 298 pounds
No. 92: Liam McCormick - Defensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’3”, 285 pounds
No. 93: Malakai Menzer - Defensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 250 pounds
No. 94: George Sklavenitis - Defensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’2”, 249 pounds
No. 95: Daniel Lyons - Defensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 298 pounds
No. 96: Dante Anderson - Defensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’3”, 251 pounds
No. 97: Dylan Brown - Defensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’2”, 347 pounds
No. 98: Grant Fielder - Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’2”, 245 pounds
No. 98: Tyler Keltner - Kicker, Redshirt Senior, 5’11”, 182 pounds
No. 99: Malcolm Ray - Defensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’2”, 290 pounds
No. 99: Max Larson - Kicker, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’0”, 192 pounds
