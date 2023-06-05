FSU releases updated 2023-2024 football roster

Florida State Seminoles football updated its 2023-2024 roster on Monday, reflecting the addition of several new arrivals from both the high school and transfer portal ranks.

Only one 2023 signee has yet to be added to the roster — offensive lineman Christopher Andre Otto, who shared on social media that he was headed up to Tallahassee.

The full list of newcomers:

No. 4: Keon Coleman, Wide Receiver, Junior, 6’4”, 215 pounds

No. 7: Destyn Hill, Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’0”, 195 pounds

No. 27: Ashlynd Barker, Defensive Back, Redshirt Freshman, 6’3”, 200 pounds

No. 12: Conrad Hussey, Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds

No. 12: Michael Grant, Quarterback, Freshman, 6’3”, 190 pounds

No. 13: Edwin Joseph, Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds

No. 18: Blake Nichelson, Linebacker, Freshman, 6’3”, 215 pounds

No. 28: Samuel Singleton, Running Back, Freshman, 5’11”, 185 pounds

No. 30: Ja’Bril Rawls, Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’1”, 170 pounds

No. 33: Demetric Stephens, Running Back, Freshman, 5’11”, 200 pounds

No. 35: Dylan Brown-Turner, Linebacker, Freshman, 6’1”, 210 pounds

No. 46: Ashton Bracewell, Linebacker, Freshman, 6’3”, 210 pounds

No. 47: Donny Hiebert, Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’2”, 200 pounds

No. 48: Jayden Bradford, Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 185 pounds

No. 53: Brandon Torres, Linebacker, Freshman, 6’1”, 215 pounds

No. 56: KJ Sampson, Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’3”, 295 pounds

No. 80: Goldie Lawrence, Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds

No. 89: Xavier Perkins, Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’4”, 220 pounds

No. 98: Grant Fielder, Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’2”, 245 pounds

You can find the entire roster below:

No. 0: Fabien Lovett, Sr. - Defensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’4”, 328 pounds

No. 0: Ja’Khi Douglas - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 5’9”, 193 pounds

No. 1: Winston Wright, Jr. - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Senior, 5’10”, 192 pounds

No. 1: Akeem Dent - Defensive Back, Redshirt Senior, 6’1”, 195 pounds

No. 3: Kevin Knowles II - Defensive Back, Junior, 5’11”, 178 pounds

No. 3: Trey Benson - Running Back, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 221 pounds

No. 4: Kalen DeLoach - Linebacker, Redshirt Senior, 6’1”, 211 pounds

No. 4: Keon Coleman - Wide Receiver, Junior, 6’4”, 215 pounds

No. 5: Deuce Spann - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 207 pounds

No. 5: Jared Verse - Defensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 253 pounds

No. 6: Dennis Briggs, Jr. - Defensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’4”, 284 pounds

No. 6: Jaheim Bell - Tight End, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 233 pounds

No. 7: Destyn Hill - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’0”, 195 pounds

No. 7: Jarrian Jones - Defensive Back, Redshirt Senior, 6’0”, 198 pounds

No. 8: Hykeem Williams - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’2”, 215 pounds

No. 8: Renardo Green - Defensive Back, Redshirt Senior, 6’0”, 189 pounds

No. 9: Lawrance Toafili - Running Back, Redshirt Junior, 6’0”, 191 pounds

No. 10: AJ Duffy - Quarterback, Redshirt Freshman, 6’2”, 215 pounds

No. 10: DJ Lundy - Linebacker, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 236 pounds

No. 11: Brock Glenn - Quarterback, Freshman, 6’2”, 209 pounds

No. 11: Patrick Payton - Defensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’5”, 243 pounds

No. 12: Conrad Hussey - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds

No. 12: Michael Grant - Quarterback, Freshman, 6’3”, 190 pounds

No. 13: Edwin Joseph - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds

No. 13: Jordan Travis - Quarterback, Redshirt Senior, 6’1”, 212 pounds

No. 14: Darrell Jackson, Jr. - Defensive Line, Junior, 6’5”, 326 pounds

No. 14: Johnny Wilson - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 6’7”, 240 pounds

No. 15: Tatum Bethune - Linebacker, Redshirt Senior, 6’1”, 230 pounds

No. 16: Dylan McNamara - Quarterback, Redshirt Freshman, 6’2”, 216 pounds

No. 16: Quindarrius Jones - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’2”, 200 pounds

No. 18: Blake Nichelson - Linebacker, Freshman, 6’3”, 215 pounds

No. 18: Tate Rodemaker - Quarterback, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 196 pounds

No. 19: Gilber Edmond - Defensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 245 pounds

No. 19: Vandrevius Jacobs - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’0”, 175 pounds

No. 20: Azareye’h Thomas - Defensive Back, Sophomore, 6’2”, 188 pounds

No. 21: Darion Williamson - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 200 pounds

No. 21: Greedy Vance, Jr. - Defensive Back, Redshirt Junior, 5’11”, 174 pounds

No. 22: CJ Campbell Jr. - Running Back, Redshirt Sophomore, 5’9”, 198 pounds

No. 22: Jaden Jones - Defensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’5”, 238 pounds

No. 23: Fentrell Cypress II - Defensive Back, Redshirt Junior, 6’0”, 182 pounds

No. 24: K.J. Kirkland - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’1”, 196 pounds

No. 26: Caziah Holmes - Running Back, Redshirt Junior, 5’11”, 210 pounds

No. 26: Dwayne Wells Jr. - Defensive Back, Redshirt Senior, 6’1”, 194 pounds

No. 27: Ashlynd Barker - Defensive Back, Redshirt Freshman, 6’3”, 200 pounds

No. 28: Samuel Singleton Jr. - Running Back, Freshman, 5’11”, 185 pounds

No. 29: Alex Mastromanno - Punter, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 245 pounds

No. 29: Rodney Hill - Running Back, Redshirt Freshman, 5’10”, 190 pounds

No. 30: Ja’Bril Rawls - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’1”, 170 pounds

No. 31: DeMarco Ward - Linebacker, Freshman, 6’1”, 217 pounds

No. 31: Solomon Lowery - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’3”, 175 pounds

No. 32: Jeremiah Giedrys - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 200 pounds

No. 33: Demetric Stephens - Running Back, Freshman, 5’11”, 200 pounds

No. 35: Dylan Brown-Turner - Linebacker, Freshman, 6’1”, 210 pounds

No. 36: Omar Graham, Jr. - Linebacker, Redshirt Freshman, 6’1”, 226 pounds

No. 37: Christian White - Defensive Back, Redshirt Freshman, 5’11”, 177 pounds

No. 38: Shyheim Brown - Defensive Back, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’2”, 217 pounds

No. 39: Jaden Floyd - Defensive Back, Redshirt Sophomore, 5’11”, 201 pounds

No. 39: Vance Nicklaus - Tight End, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’5”, 229 pounds

No. 41: AJ Cottrill - Linebacker, Redshirt Freshman, 6’0”, 223 pounds

No. 42: Harold Stubbs IV - Defensive Back, Redshirt Freshman, 5’11”, 177 pounds

No. 43: Danj Altine - Defensive Back, Redshirt Senior, 5’9”, 190 pounds

No. 43: Mac Chiumento - Punter, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 226 pounds

No. 44: Joshua Farmer - Defensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’3”, 311 pounds

No. 45: Lamont Green, Jr. - Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’3”, 223 pounds

No. 45: Preston Daniel - Tight End, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 242 pounds

No. 46: Ashton Bracewell - Linebacker, Freshman, 6’3”, 210 pounds

No. 47: Donny Hiebert - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’2”, 200 pounds

No. 47: Jimmy Casey - Tight End, Redshirt Freshman, 6’7”, 242 pounds

No. 48: Jackson West - Tight End, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’4”, 247 pounds

No. 48: Jayden Bradford - Defensive Back, Freshman, 6’0”, 185 pounds

No. 49: James Rosenberry, Jr. - Long Snapper, Redshirt Senior, 6’0”, 225 pounds

No. 52: Robert Scott, Jr. - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’5”, 304 pounds

No. 53: Brandon Torres - Linebacker, Freshman, 6’1”, 215 pounds

No. 53: Maurice Smith - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 295 pounds

No. 54: Byron Turner, Jr. - Defensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’4”, 237 pounds

No. 55: Braden Fiske - Defensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’5”, 305 pounds

No. 55: Qae’shon Sapp - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 326 pounds

No. 56: KJ Sampson - Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’3”, 295 pounds

No. 57: Aaron Hester - Defensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’2”, 227 pounds

No. 58: Bless Harris - Offensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’5”, 325 pounds

No. 58: Emile Aime - Linebacker, Redshirt Sophomore, 5’9”, 227 pounds

No. 60: Peyton Naylor - Long Snapper, Freshman, 5’10”, 184 pounds

No. 63: Jeremiah Byers - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 329 pounds

No. 64: David Stickle - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 279 pounds

No. 66: Ben Ostaszewski - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 310 pounds

No. 67: Thomas Shrader - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’5”, 302 pounds

No. 68: LaNard Toney - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’0”, 305 pounds

No. 69: Kanaya Charlton - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’5”, 335 pounds

No. 70: Casey Roddick - Offensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’4”, 313 pounds

No. 71: D’Mitri Emmanuel - Offensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’2”, 300 pounds

No. 72: Julian Armella - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’6”, 328 pounds

No. 73: Jaylen Early - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 324 pounds

No. 75: Keiondre Jones - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 332 pounds

No. 76: Darius Washington - Offensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 300 pounds

No. 77: Bryson Estes - Offensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’3”, 300 pounds

No. 78: Daughtry Richardson - Offensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’5”, 310 pounds

No. 79: Lucas Simmons - Offensive Line, Freshman, 6’8”, 309 pounds

No. 80: Goldie Lawrence - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 6’0”, 190 pounds

No. 81: Joshua Burrell - Athlete, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’2”, 217 pounds

No. 82: Carson Pielock - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Freshman, 6’1”, 190 pounds

No. 83: Zamari McKenley - Wide Receiver, Freshman, 5’10”, 165 pounds

No. 84: Kyle Morlock - Tight End, Redshirt Junior, 6’6”, 242 pounds

No. 85: Markeston Douglas - Tight End, Redshirt Junior, 6’4”, 274 pounds

No. 86: Brian Courtney - Tight End, Sophomore, 6’3”, 228 pounds

No. 88: Kentron Poitier - Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior, 6’3”, 205 pounds

No. 88: Ryan Fitzgerald - Kicker, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 202 pounds

No. 89: Jerrale Powers - Tight End, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 247 pounds

No. 89: Xavier Perkins - Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’4”, 220 pounds

No. 91: Ayobami Tifase - Defensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 298 pounds

No. 92: Liam McCormick - Defensive Line, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’3”, 285 pounds

No. 93: Malakai Menzer - Defensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’1”, 250 pounds

No. 94: George Sklavenitis - Defensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’2”, 249 pounds

No. 95: Daniel Lyons - Defensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’4”, 298 pounds

No. 96: Dante Anderson - Defensive Line, Redshirt Freshman, 6’3”, 251 pounds

No. 97: Dylan Brown - Defensive Line, Redshirt Senior, 6’2”, 347 pounds

No. 98: Grant Fielder - Defensive Line, Freshman, 6’2”, 245 pounds

No. 98: Tyler Keltner - Kicker, Redshirt Senior, 5’11”, 182 pounds

No. 99: Malcolm Ray - Defensive Line, Redshirt Junior, 6’2”, 290 pounds

No. 99: Max Larson - Kicker, Redshirt Sophomore, 6’0”, 192 pounds