Podcast: How high is Florida State’s ceiling in 2023? feat. Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell’s mantra since taking over the Florida State program has been “Keep Climbing.”

That attitude led the Noles to take a massive leap to a 10-3 season in 2022, leading to 2023 expectations that are sky-high, especially after another offseason of high-profile transfer portal additions.

But can Florida State reach that ceiling? The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler — a former NFL scout — believes so.

On this week’s episode of the Seminole Wrap Podcast, Ryan joins Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and new co-host Ben Meyerson to discuss why he says “the stratosphere” is the ceiling for this team, especially the offense.

Ryan also breaks down:

How has Jordan Travis progressed throughout his career? What areas does he still have to grow? And how does he rank compared to the rest of the college football quarterback class for 2024?

What do newcomers like Michigan State wide receiver transfer Keon Coleman and South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell bring to the offense and how can Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins use them to unlock new ways to attack defenses?

What’s been the key to success for Trey Benson since his arrival at FSU and how does he project to the next level?

We know he has size and speed, but what separates Jared Verse from other defensive ends around the country?

How do Coleman and Johnny Wilson work as one of the biggest wide receiver tandems in the country?

LSU or Clemson: Which team is the toughest opponent on Florida State’s schedule in 2023?

All that and more on the latest Seminole Wrap podcast — you can listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.