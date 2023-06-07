Florida State Seminoles football welcomed its summer enrollees last week, officially bringing the bulk of its 2023 signing class onto campus as the season inches closer.

On Wednesday, several of those new players — running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and wide receivers Goldie Lawerence, Destyn Hill and Keon Coleman — all spoke with the media, touching on their early impressions of Tallahassee and their journey to become members of the Seminoles.

Coleman, the sole transfer who spoke with the media today, said that his goal is to put enough talent and production on display this season that he can be a one-and-done and head to the NFL with high stock. He cited quarterback Jordan Travis’ talent, as well as FSU’s culture, as major reasons why he ended up choosing the Seminoles.

Meanwhile Hill, who signed with Florida State in 2021 but arrived on campus for the first time this summer, said that finally joining the Seminoles was “an amazing feeling...a feeling like no other.” While waiting to enroll, which was delayed due to an undisclosed private matter, he said he “learned how important Florida State [was]...I couldn’t wait to get here.”

You can hear more from all below, where you’ll find their full interviews.

Running back Samuel Singelton Jr.

Four-star prospect and consensus top-25 running back recruit nationally…rated 22nd at his position and 66th overall in Florida on 247Sports Composite…ranked 14th among running backs and 39th overall in Florida by Rivals…rated 24th nationally at his position and 63rd from Florida in On3 Consensus…tabbed 25th among running backs and 68th among all recruits in Florida by ESPN…played four seasons at Fleming Island and rushed for 3,635 yards and 37 touchdowns in 38 games…selected to play in All-American Bowl following his senior season…averaged 112.8 rushing yards per game and 7.9 yards per carry as a senior, totaling 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games while adding 227 yards and three touchdowns on 10 receptions…named to 2022 Florida Times-Union Super 11…averaged 105.3 rushing yards per game and 6.4 yards per carry his junior year with 948 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games…added four receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown while helping Fleming Island reach 7A state playoffs…averaged 102.3 rushing yards per game and 9.1 yards per carry with 921 yards and seven touchdowns plus 30 yards and one touchdown receiving to help lead Golden Eagles to regional final round of 2020 state playoffs…played 11 games in freshman year, averaging 6.6 yards per carry by rushing for 751 yards and nine touchdowns and adding 19 yards on two receptions for squad that won 10 games and advanced to regional semifinal round of state playoffs…also ran track at Fleming Island, posting personal-best times of 10.86 in the 100 and 22.40 in the 200.

Wide receiver Goldie Lawrence

Rated as four-star recruit, No. 41 wide receiver nationally and No. 77 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN…rated 47th in the country at his position by 247Sports and 60th among nation’s receivers in On3 Consensus…247Sports also ranked him 68th among all prospects in Florida…three-year contributor at Seminole…totaled 92 catches for 1,495 yards with 21 touchdowns and added 139 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in his prep career…made 27 receptions for 471 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 89 yards and five touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts in eight games played his senior season…helped lead Seminoles to regional semifinal round of 4M state playoffs…played all 13 games his junior year…had 54 catches for 782 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed 18 times for 50 yards and four touchdowns…helped Seminole win 8A state championship his sophomore season, catching 11 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns…also played basketball for Seminole.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman

Rated as No. 4 wide receiver in 2023 offseason transfer portal by 247Sports…appeared in 22 games with 12 starts at Michigan State and made 65 receptions for 848 yards and eight touchdowns…named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 after catching 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns…receiving yards and touchdown totals were sixth in conference, and total receptions ranked eighth…ranked fourth in Big Ten with 15 catches of at least 20 yards…recorded career-high 155 yards on five catches at No. 4 Michigan…receiving yards total was third-highest by Spartan against Michigan in series history…grabbed career-best nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns at Washington…also caught two two-point conversions at Huskies…made eight catches for 107 yards vs. Indiana…played 10 games as true freshman and made seven catches for 50 yards and one touchdown…caught two passes in Chick-fil-A Bowl win vs. No. 12 Pitt…made season-high three catches for 27 yards and 12-yard touchdown at No. 4 Ohio State…also played basketball for Spartans during 2021-22 season…ranked as Class of 2021’s No. 8 prospect in Louisiana by ESPN…two-time all-state selection at Opelousas Catholic…helped lead Vikings to quarterfinal round of Division IV playoffs and 10-2 record his junior year…also participated in basketball and track and field…earned second-team all-state honors in basketball his junior year after averaging 26.0 points per game and leading Vikings to regional final round of Class 4A state playoffs…averaged 23.1 points per game on state semifinal team his sophomore year.

Wide receiver Destyn Hill