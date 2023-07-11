FSU quarterback Jordan Travis nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has added another preseason accolade ahead of FSU’s 2023 campaign.

Announced on Tuesday, the redshirt senior was nominated as part of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team alongside 88 other FBS athletes.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was “established in 1992 to recognize the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997, and Allstate has been the presenting sponsor since 2008.”

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 136 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing. The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists.

Per the organization’s website, the panel, which looks for “exceptional leadership on and off the football field,” consists of:

Tim Tebow, Troy Hawkes, Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN); Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star); and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2023 AFCA President and Ouachita Baptist University Head Coach Todd Knight; and 2014 AFCA President and former head coach at Ithaca College, Mike Welch.

Travis enters the year as a presumed Heisman Trophy candidate — according to DraftKings, he has the fourth-highest odds (+1400) to bring home the stiff-armed trophy, behind USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (+550), Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (+1200) and LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (+1200).

The full release from FSU Sports Info:

