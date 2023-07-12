Florida State Mount Rushmore: Who was voted as a top all-time offensive tackle?

To help the off-season pass a bit faster, Tomahawk Nation is running our new Mount Rushmore series, determining the top four Florida State Seminoles in school history at each position.

Walter Jones (66.6%)

Offensive Tackle from Aliceville, Al...one-year letterman and starter...began the spring drills at guard but moved to tackle because of injuries and quickly learned the position...combines size with tremendous quickness...heralded pass blocker...quick feet and agility allow him to explode off the line of scrimmage...earned 2nd Team All-ACC and 2nd Team All-American honors from the Associated Press...played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Seahawks...made the All-Rookie Team in 1997 and was a nine-time Pro Bowl Selection and a six-time All-Pro.

via nolefan.org

Alex Barron (49.9%)

Alex Barron became FSU’s seventh two-time consensus All-American when the offensive tackle was selected for virtually every team as a junior (2003) and senior (2004). In fact, he became the first offensive lineman in school history to earn back-to-back Barron, who starred for head coach Bobby Bowden from 2001-2004, was one of three finalists for the 2004 Outland Trophy as a senior. He allowed just five quarterback pressures and one sack over 11 regular season games his senior year and was the top-rat Barron started 31 games over his FSU career on teams that finished 8-4 in 2001, 9-5 in 2002, 10-3 in 2003 and 9-3 in 2004. He played on teams that advanced to two Gator Bowls (2001, 2004) and two Orange Bowls (2002, 2003). He was twice named first-tea Barron, who graduated with a degree in social science, was selected with the 19th pick in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He played eight years in the league before retiring in 2012.

via nolefan.org

Pat Tomberlin (44.9%)

Offensive Tackle from Middleburg...four-year letterman and three-year + starter...extremely quick and tough player who worked hard on perfecting his technique...2nd Team All-South Independent in 1985 and 1st Team the next three years...earned All-American honors all four years; AP AA Honorable Mention in 1985; in 1986 2nd Team Sophomore for Football News and AP Honorable Mention; in 1987 AP 3rd Team; in 1988 Walter Camp 1st Team AA, AP, Football News, Kodak, The Sporting News and UPI 2nd Team...helped open holes for such Seminole greats as Sammie Smith, Dexter Carter and Victor Floyd...played two years in the NFL for the Colts and Buccaneers.

Cam Erving (42.7%)

Two-time winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy given to the ACC’s top blocker as voted on by head coaches and defensive coordinators…consummate team player, starting his career as a defensive lineman before moving to left tackle where he earned several All-America honors in 2013…moved to center midway through the 2014 season and excelled enough to earn all-conference honors at two offensive line positions…started 42 consecutive games.

via Seminoles.com

The rest of the top ten:

Tra Thomas (36%)

Brett Williams (21.4%)

Ken Lanier (20%)

Roderick Johnson (19.1%)

Tarlos Thomas (18.9%)

Todd Fordham (6.3%)

