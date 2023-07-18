FSU announces 2023 ACC Kickoff attendees

One step closer to football.

The annual ACC Kickoff, where coaches and players congregate in Charlotte to speak with the media ahead of the season, is set to take place July 25 through July 27 and on Tuesday, it was announced which Florida State Seminoles football players will be heading up to North Carolina alongside head coach Mike Norvell.

Quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and linebacker Kalen DeLoach will make the trip next week, fielding questions from the media that will likely surround the expectations swirling around Tallahassee this season.

DeLoach was one of the breakout stars of FSU’s defense last season, logging 65 tackles (7.5 for loss), 3 sacks, 7 pass breakups and 5 quarterback hurries, starting all 13 games for the Seminoles. Travis enters the 2023 season as a Heisman Trophy candidate after a 3,214 yards, 24 touchdown season, alongside 417 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Verse, a popular projected top-ten pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, logged 48 tackles, including 17.0 for loss with 9.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal in 2022 and was an first-team All-ACC selection.

Originally favorite the favorite to win the conference, FSU now has the second-highest odds to take home the ACC Championship with DraftKings slotting the Seminoles (+150) slightly behind Clemson (+145).

FSU remains a 2.5-point underdog to the Tigers, with that line having held steady since opening.

The sportsbook also currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s SP+ rankings have the Seminoles ranked No. 10, with the No. 19 offense and No. 14 defense — additionally, its simulations project the Seminoles’ average record as 9.3-6.4. Its FPI rankings, which have Florida State at No. 14, give FSU a 0.3% chance at winning the national championship (1.1% of making it), a 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, a 98.5% chance of reaching six wins, and a predicted finish of 8.7 - 3.5.

The full release from Florida State: