2023 FSU position previews: Offensive Line

As the start of the 2023 football season inches closer and closer for the Florida State Seminoles, we’ll being breaking down each position group. We’ll provide the names to know at each position and break down the depth chart.

Next up, the offensive line.

Coach Alex Atkins has evolved the offensive line from the weakest, least inexperienced unit to a group projected to compete for tops in the conference with a combined 206 career starts. Atkins and crew will once again utilize cross-trained lineman at multiple positions with arguably the best depth since pre-Jimbo.

Florida State Seminoles football: Offensive line

2022 stats

Sacks allowed: 20 (1.54 per game)

PFF Grades

Pass block: 64.4 (No. 71)

Run Block: 64.5 (No. 49)

Offensive Tackle

Redshirt Junior Robert Scott, Jr.

For the second straight year, Scott started in 11 games for the Seminoles. He’ll now enter the 2023 season with 29 starts to his name. Scott has been a consistent cog in the offensive line machine under Atkins but could be challenged this year with the amount of depth available for the Seminoles. Scott is listed at 6’5, 304 headed into the 2023 season and has the ability to play multiple positions for FSU.

From FSU:

FSU’s starting left tackle in all 11 games he played…second-team All-ACC…Don Powell Award recipient…Seminole Scholar…blocked for offense that led country with average of 7.46 plays of at least 20 yards per game and tied for national lead with eight touchdown drives of at least 90 yards…ranked second nationally with explosive play differential of +7.41, bolstered by 17.15 percent explosive play rate on offense that was country’s third-best rate…helped Seminoles lead ACC in third-down offense, yards gained per pass, yards gained per play, yards gained per rush, total offense per game, yards per completion, rushing offense per game and scoring offense per game.

Redshirt Senior Bless Harris

The Seminoles had big hopes last year for the Lamar transfer, but fate had another plans. Harris started game one against Duquesne before suffering a season ending injury. Headed into 2023, the redshirt senior has once again been placed in the high hopes category. Harris is listed at 6’5, 325 and has been seen working with a potential first team offensive line. Could there be a new starting left tackle this year?

From FSU:

Started season-opening 47-7 win vs. Duquesne at right tackle…Seminole Scholar…helped Seminoles record program’s first game with 400 rushing yards and 200 passing yards since 1995, one of two teams nationally to accomplish the feat in 2022 vs. Duquesne…missed rest of season due to injury.

Redshirt Junior Darius Washington

Washington has been the glue of the offensive line since arriving at Tallahassee. In four seasons at FSU, the redshirt junior has appeared in 34 games including 27 starts at both tackle positions and center. At 6’4, 300, Washington is once again pegged as a reserve headed into the 2023 season but will see plenty of time for the Seminoles.

From FSU:

Appeared in 11 games with seven starts…started four games at right tackle, two games at left tackle and one game at center…Don Powell Award recipient…blocked for offense that led country with average of 7.46 plays of at least 20 yards per game and tied for national lead with eight touchdown drives of at least 90 yards…ranked second nationally with explosive play differential of +7.41, bolstered by 17.15 percent explosive play rate on offense that was country’s third-best rate…helped Seminoles lead ACC in third-down offense, yards gained per pass, yards gained per play, yards gained per rush, total offense per game, yards per completion, rushing offense per game and scoring offense per game.

Redshirt Junior Jeremiah Byers

The prize of the transfer portal on the offensive line, the Seminoles bested several top programs for the versatile UTEP lineman. Byers brings to Florida State 33 games worth of experience. Many have the 6’4, 329 redshirt junior penciled in at the right tackle position for the Seminoles and with good reason as Byers has started 30 games at that spot.

From FSU:

No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 19 overall player in 247Sports transfer ratings…appeared in 33 games with 30 starts at right tackle in four seasons at UTEP…rated as four-star transfer by On3…earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2022 blocking for offense that produced six 400-yard games and four times topped 200 yards rushing…UTEP led CUSA and ranked No. 5 nationally in time of possession and posted conference’s third-lowest tackles for loss allowed average…started all 13 games in 2021 and earned honorable mention all-conference honors.

Other tackles to know: Daughtry Richardson, Andre Otto, Lucas Simmons

Projected offensive tackle starters:

At the end of last season, Robert Scott would have been the assumed starter at left tackle but Bless Harris has made this a competition. At the other end, Jeremiah Byers should have the right tackle position locked up to start the season.

Offensive Guard

Redshirt Senior D’Mitri Emmanuel

Emmanuel’s return to Florida State after last season was not one that most expected. But the NCAA actually proved to be beneficial for once. granting the redshirt senior a seventh year of eligibility. The Charlotte transfer made an instant impact for FSU this past season starting all 13 games. At 6’2, 300, the Emmanuel looks to have the right guard spot locked down heading into the 2023 season.

From FSU:

Started all 13 games at right guard…third-team All-ACC…named second-team All-ACC by Phil Steele…earned team’s Don Powell Award…All-ACC Academic Team…ACC Honor Roll...Seminole Scholar…blocked for offense that led country with average of 7.46 plays of at least 20 yards per game and tied for national lead with eight touchdown drives of at least 90 yards…ranked second nationally with explosive play differential of +7.41, bolstered by 17.15 percent explosive play rate on offense that was country’s third-best rate…helped Seminoles lead ACC in third-down offense, yards gained per pass, yards gained per play, yards gained per rush, total offense per game, yards per completion, rushing offense per game and scoring offense per game.

Redshirt Senior Casey Roddick

The Seminoles were well positioned at the left guard spot the past two seasons with the leadership and experience of Dillan Gibbons. Heading into the offseason, FSU prioritized filling this void with the recruitment and subsequent commitment of Colorado transfer Casey Roddick. The former Buffalo appeared in 42 games over the past five years, starting 30 of those. Roddick brings experience at left guard, right guard, and right tackle.

From FSU:

Played 42 games with 30 starts in five years at Colorado…started games at left guard, right guard and right tackle…22 consecutive starts between 2021-22 seasons was longest streak among Buffaloes…selected as team captain for 2022 season…started all 12 games and played total of 707 offensive snaps in 2022…showcased versatility by starting 10 games at left guard and two at right tackle…graded as team’s top offensive lineman for touchdown blocks on running plays and blocks on touchdown passes while helping block for Pac-12’s individual leader in yards per reception and a quarterback who produced conference’s second-highest yards-per-completion average.

Redshirt Junior Keiondre Jones

The third piece of the portal puzzle for the offensive line, Jones is another experienced addition for the Seminoles. Jones will bring to Florida State 22 games of experience from Auburn along with a massive 6’2, 332 frame. The redshirt junior will compete for plenty of playing time while at Tallahassee.

From FSU:

Played in 36 games with 22 starts in four seasons at Auburn…appeared in all 12 games in 2022 and started vs. Penn State and at Alabama…only offensive lineman to start every game for Tigers in 2021, appearing at right guard in all 13 contests and earning third-team All-SEC recognition from PFF…named to SEC Academic Honor Roll…started seven games at right guard as redshirt freshman in 2020, making first collegiate start in 30-28 win vs. Arkansas…redshirted 2019 season and was named to SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll…selected for Under Armour All-American Game following senior season at Callaway…earned 2A first-team all-state accolades his senior year and was three-time MaxPreps All-America selection.

Redshirt Freshman Julian Armella

Armella was limited to only appearing in four games this past offseason in order to preserve his redshirt. Armella has great size, 6’6, 328, and is one of many lineman with the versatility to play multiple positions along the offensive line. Armella will primarily see time at guard but has the ability to swing to tackle if necessary. Fans can expect the redshirt freshman to see his playing time grow this season without the redshirt restrictions.

From FSU:

Appeared in four games…ACC Honor Roll...made collegiate debut in season-opening 47-7 win vs. Duquesne…also saw action in 44-14 win vs. Boston College, 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech and 45-3 victory at Miami…redshirted 2022 season. Before FSU: Five-star ranked as No. 1 prospect in Florida, No. 2 offensive tackle nationally and No. 16 overall in America by Rivals…rated as No. 5 interior offensive lineman in America and No. 18 overall prospect in Florida on 247 Composite…ranked 14th at his position and 36th in Florida by 247Sports…tabbed 170th in ESPN300…ranked 20th among all offensive tackles and No. 20 overall in Florida by ESPN…selected for All-American Bowl…played left tackle for St. Thomas Aquinas his senior season.

Redshirt Freshman Jaylen Early

You could almost copy and paste Early and Armella’s last season recaps. Early appeared in four games for Florida State this past year, also limited to preserve his redshirt. The 6’4, 324 redshirt freshman will also primarily see time at guard with the versatility of playing tackle.

From FSU:

Appeared in four games…made collegiate debut in season-opening 47-7 win vs. Duquesne…also saw action in 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech, 38-3 victory at Syracuse and 49-17 win vs. Louisiana…redshirted 2022 season. Before FSU: Consensus four-star prospect…ranked 296th in ESPN300…ESPN tabbed him as No. 6 offensive guard prospect nationally and 48th overall prospect from Texas…ranked as country’s No. 7 interior offensive lineman and No. 30 prospect from Texas by 247Sports…rated 14th nationally among interior offensive line prospects and 36th-best prospect in Texas on 247 Composite…ranked as No. 19 offensive tackle nationally and 33rd overall in Texas by Rivals…played tackle and guard during four years at Duncanville.

Other guards to know: Thomas Shrader, Qae’Shon Sapp, Kanaya Charlton, Bryson Estes

Projected offensive guard starters:

All the expectation is that it will be Roddick at left guard and Emmanuel at right guard to start the season. Jones should be the first piece to step in at guard if there are any injuries or setbacks. Armella and Early will continue to see time and experience preparing these promising redshirt freshman for the future.

Center

Redshirt Junior Maurice Smith

Smith returns for his fifth year at Florida State with 29 starts, primarily at center. Going into last season, there was expected competition with transfer Kaden Lyles before an injury allowed Smith to seize control. The 6’3, 295 redshirt junior looks to be running mostly uncontested this season with the center position all but a wrap for Smith.

From FSU:

Started season’s final 12 games at center…honorable mention All-ACC…Phil Steele third-team All-ACC…ACC Honor Roll...Don Powell Award recipient…named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after 38-3 win at Syracuse…also earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following 45-38 victory vs. Florida…blocked for offense that led country with average of 7.46 plays of at least 20 yards per game and tied for national lead with eight touchdown drives of at least 90 yards…ranked second nationally with explosive play differential of +7.41, bolstered by 17.15 percent explosive play rate on offense that was country’s third-best rate…helped Seminoles lead ACC in third-down offense, yards gained per pass, yards gained per play, yards gained per rush, total offense per game, yards per completion, rushing offense per game and scoring offense per game.

Other centers to know: Casey Roddick, Bryson Estes, Darius Washington