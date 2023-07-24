2023 FSU Football Media Guide released

Another benchmark bringing us one step closer to football season.
Florida State football officially released its media guide for the 2023 season on Monday, showcasing the Seminoles ahead of what is projecting to be a major year for FSU.
The annual release gives details on all of Florida State’s players, coaches and opponents for the 2023 season, as well as insight into FSU’s history books, all-time NFL players, program traditions, education about the Seminole Tribe of Florida and its relation to the university and more.
2023 Florida State football schedule
Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)
Vegas Pick: LSU -2.5 (-110)
Over, under: 55.5 (-110)
Moneyline: LSU -140, FSU +120
Last matchup: FSU win, 24-23
Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles
Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers
Vegas Pick: Clemson -2.5
Last matchup: Clemson win, 34-28
Saturday, September 30: BYE
Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies
Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange
Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils
Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers
Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes
Vegas Pick: FSU -15
Last matchup: FSU win, 45-3
Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions
Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators
Vegas Pick: FSU -9.5
Last matchup: FSU win, 45-38
