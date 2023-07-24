2023 FSU Football Media Guide released

Another benchmark bringing us one step closer to football season.

Florida State football officially released its media guide for the 2023 season on Monday, showcasing the Seminoles ahead of what is projecting to be a major year for FSU.

The annual release gives details on all of Florida State’s players, coaches and opponents for the 2023 season, as well as insight into FSU’s history books, all-time NFL players, program traditions, education about the Seminole Tribe of Florida and its relation to the university and more.

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Vegas Pick: LSU -2.5 (-110) Over, under: 55.5 (-110) Moneyline: LSU -140, FSU +120 Last matchup: FSU win, 24-23

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Vegas Pick: Clemson -2.5 Last matchup: Clemson win, 34-28

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Vegas Pick: FSU -15 Last matchup: FSU win, 45-3

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators