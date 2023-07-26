How does the FSU roster shape up heading into 2023? Does it have the parts needed to compete for an ACC Championship — or a spot in the College Football Playoff?

For the first time in head coach Mike Norvell’s career, Florida State enters the year with massive national expectations.

The fourth-year coach has overseen a rebuild in Tallahassee, through both homegrown talent and the transfer portal, that last year resulted in the program’s first 10-win season since 2016.

Originally favorite the favorite to win the conference, FSU now has the second-highest odds to take home the ACC Championship with DraftKings slotting the Seminoles (+150) slightly behind Clemson (+145).

FSU remains a 2.5-point underdog to the Tigers, with that line having held steady since opening.

The sportsbook also currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s SP+ rankings have the Seminoles ranked No. 10, with the No. 19 offense and No. 14 defense — additionally, its simulations project the Seminoles’ average record as 9.3-6.4. Its FPI rankings, which have Florida State at No. 14, give FSU a 0.3% chance at winning the national championship (1.1% of making it), a 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, a 98.5% chance of reaching six wins, and a predicted finish of 8.7 - 3.5.

Tomahawk Nation is breaking down the Seminoles roster, position-by-position, as Florida State’s opener vs. the LSU Tigers approaches.

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Vegas Pick: LSU -2.5 (-110) Over, under: 55.5 (-110) Moneyline: LSU -140, FSU +120 Last matchup: FSU win, 24-23

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Vegas Pick: Clemson -2.5 Last matchup: Clemson win, 34-28

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Vegas Pick: FSU -15 Last matchup: FSU win, 45-3

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators