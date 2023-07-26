For the first time in head coach Mike Norvell’s career, Florida State enters the year with massive national expectations.
The fourth-year coach has overseen a rebuild in Tallahassee, through both homegrown talent and the transfer portal, that last year resulted in the program’s first 10-win season since 2016.
Originally favorite the favorite to win the conference, FSU now has the second-highest odds to take home the ACC Championship with DraftKings slotting the Seminoles (+150) slightly behind Clemson (+145).
FSU remains a 2.5-point underdog to the Tigers, with that line having held steady since opening.
The sportsbook also currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins.
Meanwhile, ESPN’s SP+ rankings have the Seminoles ranked No. 10, with the No. 19 offense and No. 14 defense — additionally, its simulations project the Seminoles’ average record as 9.3-6.4. Its FPI rankings, which have Florida State at No. 14, give FSU a 0.3% chance at winning the national championship (1.1% of making it), a 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, a 98.5% chance of reaching six wins, and a predicted finish of 8.7 - 3.5.
How does the FSU roster shape up heading into 2023? Does it have the parts needed to compete for an ACC Championship — or a spot in the College Football Playoff?
Tomahawk Nation is breaking down the Seminoles roster, position-by-position, as Florida State’s opener vs. the LSU Tigers approaches.
2023 Florida State football schedule
Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)
Vegas Pick: LSU -2.5 (-110)
Over, under: 55.5 (-110)
Moneyline: LSU -140, FSU +120
Last matchup: FSU win, 24-23
Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles
Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers
Vegas Pick: Clemson -2.5
Last matchup: Clemson win, 34-28
Saturday, September 30: BYE
Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies
Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange
Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils
Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers
Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes
Vegas Pick: FSU -15
Last matchup: FSU win, 45-3
Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions
Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators
Vegas Pick: FSU -9.5
Last matchup: FSU win, 45-38