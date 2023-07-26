The countdown to the 2023 Florida State Seminoles football season is on.
FSU enters into the season with high expectations after a 2022 season that resulted in the program’s first 10-win season since 2016.
From FSU Sports Info:
Florida State led the country with an average of 7.46 plays of at least 20 yards per game and ranked second nationally with an explosive play differential of +7.41. The defense was fourth in the country in passing defense, and FSU was one of six teams nationally to rank in the top-25 in kickoff return and punt return average. Florida State led the ACC in passing defense, third-down offense, yards gained per pass, yards gained per play, yards gained per rush, total offense per game, yards per completion, yards allowed per pass, rushing offense per game, yards allowed per play, total defense per game and scoring offense per game.
FSU was ranked 10th in the final Coaches Poll and 11th in the final AP poll. Florida State was the only team to lead its conference in both total offense and total defense and was one of two teams nationally to average at least 270 passing yards and 210 rushing yards per game. The Seminoles, along with Alabama and Georgia, were one of only three teams to rank in the top-15 in yards per play on offense and defense. Those three teams were also the only ones ranked in the top-20 in total defense, scoring defense, total offense and scoring offense.
As the season approaches, Tomahawk Nation is breaking down the Florida State schedule game-by-game, offering insight and analysis into each opponent and how things could shake out.
2023 Florida State football schedule
Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)
Vegas Pick: LSU -2.5 (-110)
Over, under: 55.5 (-110)
Moneyline: LSU -140, FSU +120
Last matchup: FSU win, 24-23
Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles
Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers
Vegas Pick: Clemson -2.5
Last matchup: Clemson win, 34-28
Saturday, September 30: BYE
Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies
Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange
Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils
Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers
Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes
Vegas Pick: FSU -15
Last matchup: FSU win, 45-3
Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions
Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators
Vegas Pick: FSU -9.5
Last matchup: FSU win, 45-38