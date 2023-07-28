Conference Realignment Roundup: Colorado to Big 12, ACC still open to expansion, Alford says “no change” in FSU status

Round and round we go once more.

While the rest of the college football world continues to brainstorm solutions ahead of a future that will see the vast majority of television revenue riches flowing towards the SEC and Big Ten, news dropped Wednesday that the Big 12 made a major move in bringing back the Colorado Buffaloes. The move is the Big 12’s latest strategic decision to set itself up for the future of college football (having brought in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF as new members to the conference this year) and the latest blow to the Pac-12 as it struggles to find a new media partner ahead of its contract with ESPN expiring in 2024.

The ACC wasn’t completely left out of the fun though — both commissioner Jim Phillips and Florida State commissioner Michael Alford offered quotes as news continues to unfold, with Alford addressing a particularly interesting tidbit that emerged regarding FSU’s future.

Let’s run through the latest.

Colorado is (re)joining the Big 12

The major news of the week is a move that has been discussed publically since at least late May — the Colorado Buffaloes are leaving the Pac-12 and heading to the Big 12, entering the conference to compete in the 2024-25 season.

“The time has come for us to change conferences,” Colorado president Todd Saliman told the board of regents on Thursday afternoon. “We see this as a way to create more opportunity for the University of Colorado, for our students and our student-athletes and create a path forward for us in the future.” Colorado’s departure will coincide with the end of the Pac-12 television deal, which expires after the 2023-24 season and means Colorado won’t have to pay an exit fee. Colorado is expected to join the Big 12 at a pro rata basis, which is an average of $31.7 million in television revenue over the course of the league’s new deal starting in 2025. “Let me state up front that this move was not just based on money or finances,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said. “A decision this big has a lot more to do than just money.”

Colorado, of course, was a member of the original Big 12 until 2010 and in fact, was a member of its predecessor, the Big 8. Fun fact: the conference only became the Big 12 after a landmark Supreme Court case, NCAA v. Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, opened the floodgates for media right revenues to dictate the hierarchy of college athletics, a domino effect that has led us to the situation we’re staring in the face today.

Could the Big 12 be looking to add more schools? ESPN’s Pete Thamel says that as of now, the only other main school that has reportedly gotten far in discussions to join are the UConn Huskies, who currently are independent in football and members of the Big East in all other sports, while San Diego State of the Mountain West has also preliminary talks.

The ACC is still open to expansion

It was at ACC Spring Meetings that news of actual, tangible upheaval amongst members first came out, with commissioner Jim Phillips reportedly blindsided by news of Florida State, Clemson, Miami, UNC, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech officials working together to find ways to break the conference’s iron-clad Grant of Rights agreement. The contract, which “irrevocably and exclusively grants to the conference during the term all rights necessary for the conference to perform the contractual obligations of the conference expressly set forth in the ESPN agreement,” is the anchor holding down the ACC’s heavyweights within the confines of Charlotte as other conferences see their revenues soar.

So it was only fitting that at this year’s ACC Kickoff, the alarms on the realignment carousel were once again set to full blast. ESPN’s David Hale was able to speak with the commissioner, who was adamant that the conference is actively seeking ways to enrich its brand:

“The ACC has been and remains highly engaged in looking at anything that makes us a better and stronger conference,” Phillips told ESPN. “We’ve spent considerable time on expansion to see if there is anything that fits. We have a tremendous group of institutions but if there was something that made us better, we would absolutely be open to it.” “Revenue generation continues to be a priority, but this league is third right now in revenue as we go forward into wherever the next TV deals are for other conferences where, we’ve looked at it. We’ve had multiple TV consultants. Third is certainly a good position, but we want to gain and gain traction financially in order to close the gap with the SEC and the Big Ten.” “You have to understand what’s going on across the country. Maybe you preempt [another league’s expansion], maybe you don’t, maybe there’s a first thing that has to happen before you make a move. There’s a variety of ways you attack this.” “I’m well aware of the narrative and stories surrounding the ACC and our members as well as the frustrations of some of our schools on our financials,” Phillips said. “But these are not new. While there are legitimate discussions and stories regarding revenue and our membership, it’s important that all of us never lose perspective on just what we are doing together. The bottom line is our conference is strong and I’m extremely bullish about our future together.”

The ACC hasn’t expanded since 2013 when it added the Syracuse Orange and Pittsburgh Panthers from the crumbling Big East. The Louisville Cardinals were the last program to officially join the conference, beginning ACC play in 2014.

Pac-12, ACC officials have reportedly met

Remember The Alliance?

In the wake of the SEC adding the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, the commissioners of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC scrambled for a solution — and in their eyes, it was “The Alliance,” an agreement for the three conference to establish a platform for “collaborating and providing thought leadership on various opportunities and challenges facing college athletics...[that] includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country.”

Of course, once it became obvious there was no paperwork or formal structure for the new partnership, the fantasy of The Alliance quickly evaporated and if it needed to be said, was officially put six feet under when the Big Ten poached USC and UCLA from its brother-in-alliance.

While the ACC is dealing with issues of its own in a widening financial gap and disgruntled members, the Pac-12 is facing the very real threat of losing its top programs (Oregon and Washington are reportedly the next two programs seeking a new home) while also failing to secure its next media rights contract as its current one is set to expire next summer.

The Pac-12 will almost assuredly have to expand in order to assure its survival (and pitch itself to networks) and according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the conference’s “preference” is reportedly adding one of Arizona, Arizona State or Utah.

Could that expansion be adjusted to also include a new version of The Alliance?

Jim Williams, who covers Pac-12 programs, reported on Thursday that the ACC and Pac-12 were set to meet. No other details were shared, so it could have been as simple as a “man this sucks, huh?” exchange of grievances, but the two leagues maintaining communication is an indication that the reality of college football’s next step is closing in.

Last year, it was reported that Phillips and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff had met to discuss solutions to their revenue problems, with one idea being floated of the two conferences establishing a television partnership through ESPN.

From Sports Illustrated:

Under the plan, the ACC Network—or a renamed entity combining the two leagues—will have exclusive rights to broadcast Pac-12 games to West Coast households through ESPN cable providers. The agreement is not a merger or consolidation of the leagues but is instead built around a media rights agreement with the worldwide leader in sports—an effort to clap back at the Pac-12’s loss of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. While the joint move could feature marquee nonconference matchups from the West and East Coasts—think Clemson-Washington or Miami-Oregon—the primary reason behind the partnership is the TV property. This would replace the failed Pac-12 Network with a reliable provider that can reach millions of homes out west. The potential agreement could conceivably benefit all involved: The ACC is expected to receive long-sought additional television revenue; ESPN gets a piece of Pac-12 inventory; and the Pac-12 presumably stays intact, with its 10 remaining members getting an attractive TV arrangement However, those briefed on the ACC–Pac-12 proposal believe it has plenty of hurdles to clear and details to be ironed out before becoming a reality. This should be a more long term and deliberate decision that could take weeks, if not months, to rectify, says one administrator. The key question: Does the arrangement generate enough additional revenue to be worthwhile?

For what it’s worth — with ESPN seemingly uninterested in renewing its deal with the Pac-12, before the current agreement expires next summer, it doesn’t feel like the fuzzy feelings about a partnership are still shared by all parties a year later.

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford says there is “no change” in FSU’s conference status

Not that you’d expect anything else to be said, but FSU athletic director Michael Alford confirmed to ESPN’s David Hale on Wednesday that there has been no change in the Seminoles’ conference status and that “at this time, there is no meeting of his board of trustees scheduled” ahead of the August 15 deadline to notify the conference of an impending departure.

Alford went on the offensive this spring and summer in regard to the financial gap that will only worsen as the SEC and Big Ten welcome its prize catches, speaking assertively at multiple FSU board of trustees meetings as well as in interviews with the media — including Tomahawk Nation:

“We understand, especially at Florida State and a couple of other institutions, really understand the commitment of that gap that’s coming. It’s a freight train. That’s barreling down the tracks... I’m very involved and looking at solutions. Because I can’t sit here. And for five years, it’d be 30 million behind every year. It’s not a one-year thing. And that makes a big difference, especially when you start compounding that year after year after year.” “I need to protect Florida State University, and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we’re able to compete nationally. And I’m not talking just football, everyone is going to immediately go there. And I agree. But you know, one thing that’s great about our institution and the culture of our institution is we expect national championships across the board. We want to compete in everything we do... With that revenue gap, you’re going to see maybe some decisions that that we have to make that won’t allow that... want to protect that student-athlete experience, what we’re able to offer them and how they’re able to grow during their time here as much as I can. And that’s the driving factor behind it.”

Florida State failing to receive revenue splits equivalent to its name-brand peers in other conferences sticks out even more when considering numbers previously shared by Alford showing that FSU would rank No. 3 in both the SEC and Big Ten for revenue generated before conference distributions showing that FSU would rank third in the SEC in revenue generated — ahead of schools like the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.

When comparing against Big 10 schools, Florida State ranks third, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines but ahead of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Iowa Hawkeyes, Wisconsin Badgers, and others.

Chris Nee of Noles247 has reported FSU is “actively” trying to leave ACC

In an exclusive post by Noles247’s Chris Nee, he wrote that Florida State was “actively” trying to leave the ACC, a stark contrast to the language that’s been floated around in regards to potential moves for the school.

Out of respect for the outlet, specific details from the post won’t be shared — though the news being circulated shows that things are ramping up in a real way.

The revelation is welcome but the concrete fact remains that the Grant of Rights, as it has since realignment fever roared back, prevents any movement.

Alford, at a board of trustees meeting in February, said “hypothetically” it was possible that FSU would break even within four years with the increased revenue from leaving the ACC.

That number would appear to only be the exit fee from the ACC — acquiring FSU’s media rights back from the ACC would be another matter. Based on what Texas & Oklahoma paid to the Big 12 that number could be another $400 million the school would need to come up with to regain its television rights from the conference.

Florida State surely has considered the ramifications of eating that cost just to assure its place in college football’s hierarchy — but more importantly, is it getting to the point that a conference or network would be willing to fork over the cash to help ease the financial blow to FSU?

Desperation setting in on either of those aforementioned entities isn’t that far-fetched — conferences are quickly realizing that there is no time to waste in setting up their futures while networks are struggling to find reasons to justify their carrier costs to television providers.

At the risk of getting too game theory, with both the writer and actor’s strike affecting Hollywood and the production of content halting, live sports could get even more of a draw this fall, perhaps artificially inflating the value of those broadcasts.

ESPN is reportedly on the selling block as Disney looks to cut costs. Getting a higher payout from the network doesn’t seem particularly likely at the moment, given the value of the ACC’s rights beyond FSU and Clemson (and Miami, sort of) and with the Big 12 apparently ready to make the moves to solidify itself as the No. 3 conference, the hypothesized-by-some incentive on their end to strengthen the conference doesn’t seem all too probable either.

The Big Ten’s media deal is impressive, in that it features placement on three major networks — CBS, FOX and NBC. The latter two have already made the conference part of its Saturday programming identity, with FOX’s “Big Noon” and NBC’s “Big Saturday Night,” and CBS will be fully shifting to Big Ten coverage in 2024 after its agreement with the SEC expires this season. That means there is a major financial incentive from three interested parties who would be more than happy to fully establish a sprawling college football conference by way of securing viewers in the south.

NBC and CBS are reportedly paying $350 million a year to broadcast just over a dozen Big Ten games per year — would it be worth it to add a couple extra hundred mill to bring in big names from the ACC?

An interesting paragraph from a 2022 Associated Press story breaking down the deal:

The Big Ten currently has 14 members, stretching from Rutgers and Maryland on the East Coast to Nebraska across the Midwest, and covering some of the biggest media markets in the country, including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago. In 2024, Southern California and UCLA are scheduled to join the Big Ten, adding the Los Angeles market to its footprint. Former Fox Sports President Bob Thompson said adding teams from the second-largest media market in the country (5.8 million homes) had to make the conference even more appealing to TV networks. Plus, the West Coast schools should help increase what conference can make off its cable network in that part of the country. “The economics of that alone are rather large,” Thompson said. “If you get 3 million people all of sudden get the Big Ten network as part of their expanded basic (cable package), that’s $3 million a month. Compared to what they had been getting which is like $3 million a year.”

According to FSU, the Seminoles are the most-watched team in the ACC since 2014 and earn 70% more viewers than the ACC average — Florida State and Clemson were the only ACC teams to play in multiple games in 2022 that drew over 4 million TV viewers.