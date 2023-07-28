Round and round we go once more.

The realignment wheel is spinning with a fury again, continuing a now three-year trend of major programs leaving their conferences to find greener pastures.

In 2021, the SEC courted the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns out of the Big 12, with the two programs set to join their new conference starting in 2024.

In 2022, the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins made shockwaves when the two rivals announced a move to the Big Ten (also starting in 2024), while the Big 12 added the UCF Knights, Houston Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars, with the first three starting play in the conference this season.

This year, the Big 12 set off the latest round by adding the Colorado Buffaloes, igniting a ripple effect that included Florida State taking its first major public stand in voicing its financial frustrations with the ACC and the Pac-12 suddenly on the verge of counting its days as a conference.

Let’s run through the latest.

August 3

Arizona reportedly ready to leave for Big 12 after conference approves invite

Another body blow to the Pac-12 is on its way to making contact, with the Arizona Wildcats reportedly on the verge of accepting a deal to become the Big 12’s latest addition.

From ESPN:

The school is amid the final steps, sources said, including detailing the move in an Arizona board of regents meeting Thursday night. Big 12 presidents and CEOs met Thursday to vote on approving the move, sources confirmed to ESPN, another sign of the likelihood of it happening. Barring an unexpected turn in the board of regents meeting, Arizona’s decision is expected be formalized soon, sources said. The expected move by Arizona has been viewed as a key fulcrum for the future of the Pac-12, which presented a primarily streaming-based deal with Apple to its membership on Tuesday. That doesn’t appear to have rallied the league together, as Arizona’s intentions to finalize the deal with the Big 12 have emerged since the Pac-12 presentation. It’s unknown how the move would impact that deal.

Pac-12 is on the verge of collapse

For those not keeping count at home that means in 2024, should that aforementioned conference move come to fruition, the Pac-12 will become the Pac-8 (USC, UCLA, Colorado and Arizona being the departures).

That’s before considering that the Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes are likely to follow the Wildcats to the Big 12 and that the Big Ten is salivating at the chance to add the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies.

Big Ten’s offer to Washington & Oregon is expected to be $35-40 million annually per team - a figure that, with the additional cross-country travel, could create some hesitancy, sources tell @YahooSports.



However, exits from the Four Corner schools could sway UW and UO to leave. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

There’s a good chance that this time next week, there are just four teams remaining in the conference: the Oregon State Beavers, the California Bears, Stanford Cardinal and Washington State Cougars.

August 2

Florida State has drawn the line in the sand when it comes to financial frustrations

During a board of trustees meeting on Wednedsay, Florida State University President Richard McCollugh said that, barring drastic changes to the way the conference distributes revenue the school will “have to at some point consider leaving the ACC:”

“We are one of the best media-valued teams in the United States. We, along with Clemson and others carry the value of the ACC — no offense to my colleagues, that’s just the number.” “FSU helps to drive value and will drive value for any partner, but we have spent a year trying to understand how we might fix the issue. There are no easy fixes to this challenge, but a group of us have spent literally a year. We’ve explored every possible option that you can imagine. The issue at hand is what can we do to allow ourselves to be competitive in football and get what I think is the revenue we deserve?”

The word consider wasn’t in the vocabulary of some trustees, with former FSU quarterback Drew Weatherford and first-year member Justin Roth taking much firmer stances.

“Do we want to play games moving forward, or do we want to compete? I’ve thought about this a lot as an ex-player, as now board of trustee member,” Weatherford said, “and the simple fact is the cost of playing at the highest level is outpacing the ACC’s ability to compete on a regular basis.”

“For me, it’s not if we leave [the ACC], it’s how and when.”

“Staying in this conference for the next 13 years and trying to wait for that perfect alignment of the stars is the equivalent of a death by 1,000 cuts and each cut is a $30 million cut over the next 13 years,” Roth added.

“Ideally we can come up with something before that, probably unlikely, but I don’t think it’s unrealistic [for our goal to be], within the next 12 months, we have an exit plan and we execute it.”

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford, after being asked by a board member earlier in the year about the financial toll of leaving the conference, said “hypothetically” it was possible that FSU would break even within four years with the increased revenue from leaving the ACC.

What would it take to leave the conference? According to ESPN:

To get out of the league, Florida State would have to pay a $120 million exit fee and go to court to challenge the existing grant of rights, which gives the ACC media rights for its member schools through the length of the contract. No school has gone to court yet to challenge the grant of rights, which exists in every Power 5 conference. Florida State, along with other schools in the ACC, has studied the contract language in the grant of rights for more a year. In an interview with ESPN earlier Wednesday, Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said, “We have a great understanding of what opportunities there are in that document. How that document could hold us back, but also what the opportunities are. So this is going to be a discussion. We’ll keep getting legal advice. Our legal team has a good understanding of that document.”

Florida State has been at the forefront of advocating for revenue remedies, with athletic director Michael Alford the face of the campaign, speaking assertively at multiple FSU board of trustees meetings as well as in interviews with the media — including Tomahawk Nation:

“We understand, especially at Florida State and a couple of other institutions, really understand the commitment of that gap that’s coming. It’s a freight train. That’s barreling down the tracks... I’m very involved and looking at solutions. Because I can’t sit here. And for five years, it’d be 30 million behind every year. It’s not a one-year thing. And that makes a big difference, especially when you start compounding that year after year after year.” “I need to protect Florida State University, and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we’re able to compete nationally. And I’m not talking just football, everyone is going to immediately go there. And I agree. But you know, one thing that’s great about our institution and the culture of our institution is we expect national championships across the board. We want to compete in everything we do... With that revenue gap, you’re going to see maybe some decisions that that we have to make that won’t allow that... want to protect that student-athlete experience, what we’re able to offer them and how they’re able to grow during their time here as much as I can. And that’s the driving factor behind it.”

Florida State’s failing to receive revenue splits equivalent to its name-brand peers in other conferences sticks out even more when considering numbers previously shared by Alford showing that FSU would rank No. 3 in both the SEC and Big Ten for revenue generated before conference distributions showing that FSU would rank third in the SEC in revenue generated — ahead of schools like the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.

When comparing against Big 10 schools, Florida State ranks third, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines but ahead of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Iowa Hawkeyes, Wisconsin Badgers, and others.

ACC distributed $36.1m per school on average in 2022.



If based on viewership?

1. FSU $61.6m

2. CU $59.9m

3. UM $39.6m

4. UL $39.2m

5. VT $37.3m

6. SYR $34.2m

7. GT $33m

8. UVA $ 32.6m

9. Pitt $32m

10. NCSU $32m

11. UNC $30.5m

12. BC $29m

13. WF $24.5m

14. DU $19.8m https://t.co/mvKF71aY7U — not this guy again (@ricobert11) February 24, 2023

July 27

Colorado is (re)joining the Big 12

The first major news of this realignment cycle is a move that has been discussed publically since at least late May — the Colorado Buffaloes are leaving the Pac-12 and heading to the Big 12, entering the conference to compete in the 2024-25 season.

“The time has come for us to change conferences,” Colorado president Todd Saliman told the board of regents on Thursday afternoon. “We see this as a way to create more opportunity for the University of Colorado, for our students and our student-athletes and create a path forward for us in the future.” Colorado’s departure will coincide with the end of the Pac-12 television deal, which expires after the 2023-24 season and means Colorado won’t have to pay an exit fee. Colorado is expected to join the Big 12 at a pro rata basis, which is an average of $31.7 million in television revenue over the course of the league’s new deal starting in 2025. “Let me state up front that this move was not just based on money or finances,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said. “A decision this big has a lot more to do than just money.”

Colorado, of course, was a member of the original Big 12 until 2010 and in fact, was a member of its predecessor, the Big 8. Fun fact: the conference only became the Big 12 after a landmark Supreme Court case, NCAA v. Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, opened the floodgates for media right revenues to dictate the hierarchy of college athletics, a domino effect that has led us to the situation we’re staring in the face today.

Could the Big 12 be looking to add more schools? ESPN’s Pete Thamel says that as of now, the only other main school that has reportedly gotten far in discussions to join are the UConn Huskies, who currently are independent in football and members of the Big East in all other sports, while San Diego State of the Mountain West has also preliminary talks. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network says the conference is looking to add 1-3 more schools, preferably Pac-12 members (Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have been mentioned) though it will consider UConn, San Diego State, Memphis and UNLV.

The ACC is still open to expansion

It was at ACC Spring Meetings that news of actual, tangible upheaval amongst members first came out, with commissioner Jim Phillips reportedly blindsided by news of Florida State, Clemson, Miami, UNC, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech officials working together to find ways to break the conference’s iron-clad Grant of Rights agreement. The contract, which “irrevocably and exclusively grants to the conference during the term all rights necessary for the conference to perform the contractual obligations of the conference expressly set forth in the ESPN agreement,” is the anchor holding down the ACC’s heavyweights within the confines of Charlotte as other conferences see their revenues soar.

So it was only fitting that at this year’s ACC Kickoff, the alarms on the realignment carousel were once again set to full blast. ESPN’s David Hale was able to speak with the commissioner, who was adamant that the conference is actively seeking ways to enrich its brand:

“The ACC has been and remains highly engaged in looking at anything that makes us a better and stronger conference,” Phillips told ESPN. “We’ve spent considerable time on expansion to see if there is anything that fits. We have a tremendous group of institutions but if there was something that made us better, we would absolutely be open to it.” “Revenue generation continues to be a priority, but this league is third right now in revenue as we go forward into wherever the next TV deals are for other conferences where, we’ve looked at it. We’ve had multiple TV consultants. Third is certainly a good position, but we want to gain and gain traction financially in order to close the gap with the SEC and the Big Ten.” “You have to understand what’s going on across the country. Maybe you preempt [another league’s expansion], maybe you don’t, maybe there’s a first thing that has to happen before you make a move. There’s a variety of ways you attack this.” “I’m well aware of the narrative and stories surrounding the ACC and our members as well as the frustrations of some of our schools on our financials,” Phillips said. “But these are not new. While there are legitimate discussions and stories regarding revenue and our membership, it’s important that all of us never lose perspective on just what we are doing together. The bottom line is our conference is strong and I’m extremely bullish about our future together.”

The ACC hasn’t expanded since 2013 when it added the Syracuse Orange and Pittsburgh Panthers from the crumbling Big East. The Louisville Cardinals were the last program to officially join the conference, beginning ACC play in 2014.