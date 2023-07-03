Podcast: How can the Florida State offense improve in 2023?

On the offensive side of the ball, not many teams were better in 2022 than the Florida State Seminoles.
They were one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, generating 97 plays of more than 20 yards, ranking behind only Georgia and Western Kentucky. They were top five in the country in third-down efficiency, converting at a 51% clip. And they were top ten in the country in rushing yards per carry.
Still, there’s room for improvement.
On this episode of the Seminole Wrap podcast, Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson dive into the numbers and look at what could take Mike Norvell’s group from one of the best to the best in 2023.
- How can Florida State get more consistent while remaining an explosive threat?
- Can the offense sustain their success on third down?
- What was missing from FSU’s lack of success in the red zone last season and how can they improve it this year?
- What do newcomers like Keon Coleman, Jaheim Bell and others bring that was missing a year ago?
Plus, the guys play a little 2013 Florida State trivia as they compete to name the 6 rushing leaders from the national champion Noles.
Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
2023 Florida State football schedule
Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)
Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles
Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers
Saturday, September 30: BYE
Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies
Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange
Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils
Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers
Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes
Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions
Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators
Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.
The Everything Noles podcast channel, presented by Fans First Sports Network, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, Gwyn Rhodes and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.
You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
Loading comments...