Podcast: How can the Florida State offense improve in 2023?

On the offensive side of the ball, not many teams were better in 2022 than the Florida State Seminoles.

They were one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, generating 97 plays of more than 20 yards, ranking behind only Georgia and Western Kentucky. They were top five in the country in third-down efficiency, converting at a 51% clip. And they were top ten in the country in rushing yards per carry.

Still, there’s room for improvement.

On this episode of the Seminole Wrap podcast, Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson dive into the numbers and look at what could take Mike Norvell’s group from one of the best to the best in 2023.

How can Florida State get more consistent while remaining an explosive threat?

Can the offense sustain their success on third down?

What was missing from FSU’s lack of success in the red zone last season and how can they improve it this year?

What do newcomers like Keon Coleman, Jaheim Bell and others bring that was missing a year ago?

Plus, the guys play a little 2013 Florida State trivia as they compete to name the 6 rushing leaders from the national champion Noles.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators