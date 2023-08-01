FSU voted second in 2023 ACC preseason poll

The hype is real for Florida State in 2023 — but can FSU overcome the Clemson hurdle?

The preseason poll highlights how close things appear to be between the ACC’s projected frontrunners, with just 36 votes separating the Tigers and Seminoles.

It follows a trend of tight margins between the two as the season approaches. DraftKings currently has Clemson as the favorite to win the conference (+145), with Florida State receiving the second-highest odds (+150). (Basically, a successful $10 bet on Clemson would get you $24.50, while an FSU win would get you $25).

Florida State and Clemson face off on September 23rd, though with the ACC’s new scheduling model in effect starting this season, should the two teams finish 1-2 in the final regular standings they’ll meet once more in the ACC Championship on December 2nd.

DraftKings currently has the Tigers as a three-point favorite in that September matchup.

2023 ACC Preseason Poll: Projected Order of Finish