Podcast: Can FSU’s defense take the next step forward?

The Florida State Seminoles are less than three weeks from the opener against the LSU Tigers in Orlando.
With the season drawing near, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson — flip to the defensive side of the ball and preview the crew looking to shut down opposing offenses.
2022 Ranks for FSU
Last year, the defense was 20th in scoring defense (allowing 20.6 points per game), 15th in total defense (allowing 321 yards per game), 75th in rushing defense (allowing 156.38 yards per game) and 4th in passing defense (allowing 165.4 yards per game).
PFF had the Seminoles graded out as the No. 29 overall defense in the country (87.1), No. 30 rush defense (84.9), No. 39 tackle grade (71.5), No. 36 pass rush grade (81.4), and No. 54 coverage grade (78).
2023 Areas for Improvement
The defense was a solid unit for 2023 that produced in nearly every game, but they do have some areas to grow next season.
Turnovers
One spot the pod crew is looking for is the turnovers. While there’s a good deal of luck intertwined with getting turnovers, aggressive style and heads-up play can make a difference in gaining that extra edge. The defense has plenty of room to grow in the area after 2022 — can they turn that luck around for this season?
Slowing the run
The passing offense was one of the best in the country, but teams were certainly able to run the ball on them. Those games were largely when Fabian Lovett was off the field with injuries. Lovett is back and they’ve added to the DT group through the portal.
Is that enough to fix the rushing issue?
The trio dive in deeper on the latest episode of the Seminole Wrap — listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
Position Previews
The crew will go front to back looking at depth, talent and more for each unit.
Follow along with our team’s position preview articles as well.
- FSU has one of the country’s best defensive lines
- Can the Seminoles’ linebacker corps take another step forward?
- Talent infusion, returning production has secondary in great spot
2023 Florida State football schedule
Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)
Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles
Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers
Saturday, September 30: BYE
Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies
Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange
Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils
Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers
Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes
Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions
Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators
Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.
The Everything Noles podcast channel, presented by Fans First Sports Network, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, Gwyn Rhodes and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.
You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
Loading comments...