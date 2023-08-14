Podcast: Can FSU’s defense take the next step forward?

The Florida State Seminoles are less than three weeks from the opener against the LSU Tigers in Orlando.

With the season drawing near, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson — flip to the defensive side of the ball and preview the crew looking to shut down opposing offenses.

2022 Ranks for FSU

Last year, the defense was 20th in scoring defense (allowing 20.6 points per game), 15th in total defense (allowing 321 yards per game), 75th in rushing defense (allowing 156.38 yards per game) and 4th in passing defense (allowing 165.4 yards per game).

PFF had the Seminoles graded out as the No. 29 overall defense in the country (87.1), No. 30 rush defense (84.9), No. 39 tackle grade (71.5), No. 36 pass rush grade (81.4), and No. 54 coverage grade (78).

2023 Areas for Improvement

The defense was a solid unit for 2023 that produced in nearly every game, but they do have some areas to grow next season.

Turnovers

One spot the pod crew is looking for is the turnovers. While there’s a good deal of luck intertwined with getting turnovers, aggressive style and heads-up play can make a difference in gaining that extra edge. The defense has plenty of room to grow in the area after 2022 — can they turn that luck around for this season?

Slowing the run

The passing offense was one of the best in the country, but teams were certainly able to run the ball on them. Those games were largely when Fabian Lovett was off the field with injuries. Lovett is back and they’ve added to the DT group through the portal.

Is that enough to fix the rushing issue?

The trio dive in deeper on the latest episode of the Seminole Wrap — listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Position Previews

The crew will go front to back looking at depth, talent and more for each unit.

Follow along with our team’s position preview articles as well.

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators