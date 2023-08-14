FSU launches new NIL service, Apex Exchange

Just a few months after the State of Florida adjusted its law regarding Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals to allow universities to participate in facilitating deals and contracts, Florida State University has announced the launch of Apex Exchange, which will “serve as a one-stop-shop for all NIL activities.”
The Apex Exchange is a free service that connects local and national businesses, collectives and individuals to student-athletes at Florida State via an easy-to-use portal that is accessible online at Seminoles.com/exchange. After a business or individual registers for the Apex Exchange, it will have access to a database of student-athletes to match for all types of promotional opportunities, including in-person appearances, social media posts, sports lessons and many other options.
The Apex Exchange will serve as a one-stop-shop for all NIL activities, including contacting student-athletes directly, tracking fulfillment of the agreements, streamlining payments and reporting, and even consolidating tax information all through the INFLCR app. The app will be a facilitator for all types of opportunities, and NIL engagements will operate independently of Florida State and INFLCR.
“The expansion of our Apex program through the INFLCR Exchange is another tangible step in the support of our student-athletes on and off the field,” Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said in a statement. “We are extremely excited about the new opportunities this will create for the businesses in our community to further engage and partner with our student-athletes in all 20 sports. Our focus since launching Apex in 2021 has been on educating, empowering and elevating more than 500 student-athletes, and the Exchange Program advances our ability to further enhance the total student-athlete experience at Florida State.”
Previously, school officials weren’t permitted to be involved in the process of NIL dealmaking, causing confusion and, in the eyes of many officials, putting Florida universities at a disadvantage when it came to the new world of college athletics. Last year, Alford said that because of the restrictions, FSU couldn’t “compete with what our competitors in other states can do at this moment.”
The full release from Florida State:
“We are proud to partner with Florida State Athletics to support the launch of the Apex Exchange,” INFLCR General Manager Sean Kelly said. “This custom-branded NIL marketplace will unlock student-athletes’ ability to monetize their brands, connecting them with NIL partnerships at the local and national level.”
About INFLCR Exchange
