“Iron sharpens iron:” 3 observations from FSU football’s 14th practice

“Iron sharpens iron.”

Florida State offensive lineman Maurice Smith repeated this quote during his media availability, and it has become a calling card for this Florida State team. Even in a shorter practice, the intensity and tempo were non-negotiable. The Tallahassee temperature was no match for the heat being brought by the coaching staff inside Moore Athletic Center. The foundation has to be laid in August if Florida State wants to play meaningful games in December. That sentiment and spirit of competition were on full display Saturday morning. The practice was only half pads today, but the action was plentiful.

Here are three observations from practice No. 14.

Linebackers

Adam Fuller spent extensive time with the linebackers during the open period of practice. This is not by mistake. The linebackers are the key to taking the Seminole defense to the next level. This position group remained untouched during the spring transfer period and returned all three starters. They were the most improved position group on the roster last season. However, how much more juice can be squeezed out of the lemon? If they can elevate their game, Florida State will have a three-level defense with few holes to poke at. Conversely, if this group plateaus, the coaching staff will kick themselves for not adding more talent.

Destyn Hill

After missing the last two years, the Edna Carr product has not missed a beat. Hill dominated individual drills today, showing off his ability to get in and out of breaks and being a threat after the catch. Hill brings versatility and quickness to a receiving room that needs it. Ron Dugans, during his media availability today, said of Hill, “He’s someone that once he really gets it, the technique and the fundamentals, he’s going to be a problem.” Destyn Hill is not letting his opportunity go to waste and will be the X-factor for the Seminole offense.

Quarterback Camaraderie

The signal callers jogged into practice wearing another teammate's jersey in a light-hearted touch before practice today. Many in the media were confused to see Jordan Travis donning No. 10 until he sprinted by, and we could see the last name Glenn on his back. However, Travis and the crew were just getting started. To get involved with their teammates, the quarterbacks practiced using the tackling dummies and learned how to wrap up from some of the defensive coaches.

A little fun today for the #FSU QBs working on there tackling skills. pic.twitter.com/1DxuDrQXu7 — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) August 19, 2023

It was a needed light day for the QBs today, as they will be front and center during tomorrow’s scrimmage. The scrimmage is closed, so there will be no observations afterward. Be sure to check in tomorrow to hear everything the coaches and players had to say post-scrimmage on Tomahawk Nation.

August 19 Interviews

Wide receiver coach Ron Dugans

Offensive lineman Maurice Smith

Running back Lawrance Toafili