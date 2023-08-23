Schedule Preview: FSU looks to make it three straight over Miami

If FSU is what they’re supposed to be, then come Week 11 of the college football season, the Seminoles will be heavy favorites as when the Miami Hurricanes travel to Doak Campbell Stadium in November.

An iconic rivalry has swung back heavily in FSU’s favor, as Florida State has won two straight vs. the Canes and are 7-4 overall since 2010 vs. its hated rival from Coral Gables.

The two programs have combined for:

8 National Championships (Miami 5, FSU 3)

19 ACC Championships (FSU 19, Miami pfffft)

and 14 Hall of Famers (Miami 9, FSU 5)

but lately, both programs are trying to get back into national title contention. At the moment FSU (preseason top ten) is much closer to that goal than Miami (preseason top nothing) with the last game not being much of a contest as FSU scored the game-winning touchdown in the first quarter:

And then:

ALL NOLES IN MIAMI @FSUFootball completes the largest road win in series history! pic.twitter.com/JNlRcSrAuV — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 6, 2022

Florida State vs. Miami

Date: 11/11/2023

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium

Previous matchup: FSU dominated 45-3; tied for largest margin of victory in rivalry history.

All-time series: Miami leads 35-32

Miami Hurricanes: Team Preview

2022 record: 5-7

Two things to know:

Miami replaced both coordinators this offseason.

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson comes to Miami by way of Houston and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry by way of Marshall. Guidry is thought of positively among coaching circles.

Miami has serious questions at receiver and tight end.

They really need someone in this group to step up or they will be in serious trouble this year.

Three key players:

You have to lead with Kamren Kitchens ; arguably the best safety in the country. He’s fantastic.

; arguably the best safety in the country. He’s fantastic. There was a reason that FSU really wanted Wesley Bissainthe out of high school; he acclimated quickly to the collegiate game and looks like a future star for Miami.

out of high school; he acclimated quickly to the collegiate game and looks like a future star for Miami. Offensive guard Javion Cohen; the transfer from Alabama should help solidify the interior of Miami’s offensive line.

Florida State vs. Miami: Game Preview

Best Case

Miami’s wide receivers and cornerbacks are behind schedule, and their inability to stretch the field and their inability to cover FSU’s plethora of talented wide receivers leads to another blowout in Tallahassee in a game that’s never in doubt.

Realistic Case

The improvement in talent in the offensive line and change in coordinators lead to Miami competing with FSU, with the Seminoles pulling away late in the third quarter/early fourth to sweat out a comfortable victory

Worst Case

Miami’s defensive line and safety tandems force multiple turnovers; leading to turnovers and a season-changing upset.

Prediction:

FSU wins; Miami feels: