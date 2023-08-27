Under the lights: Seminoles wrap preseason camp with night practice at Doak

Saturday night in Doak Cambell Stadium.

Under new LED lights, the Florida State football team wanted a change of pace and practiced in their home stadium. In what Mike Norvell described as an “up and down practice” that was “tough” at times, the Seminoles closed out fall camp. Gearing up into game week, Florida State needed a challenging practice, and it happened.

Norvell was critical but positive during his media availability, urging his team to find a level of consistency that all championship teams have. While his words indicated the urgency of FSU elevating to a higher level of execution, there were bright spots in yesterday’s practice, starting from the top of the roster.

Quarterback Jordan Travis

An entire longform article could be written about the Seminoles’ signal caller after every practice. He is this team's lifeline and always seems to have the answers to the test. Saturday night was another example of how far he has come. While the team was inconsistent, Travis did not miss a beat.

The chemistry with Keon Coleman is evident as he threw a beautiful back-shoulder throw during red zone work and had constant wins during 1-on-1s against the DBs. The growth from the shoulder pads up should make fans most excited. His processing of information and ability to move through his progressions was sometimes a strength. Now, it is one of his best attributes. The running option will always be there for Travis, but his pocket presence opens up new opportunities for the offense. Off the field, his influence makes an impact on every player. He recently gifted the entire team new Beats headphones.

QB Jordan Travis has gifted the entire #FSU football team Beats by Dre headphones ahead of the 2023 season.



Here’s a look at DT Ayobami Tifase getting his along with a special message: pic.twitter.com/9PKlPgo3NU — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) August 25, 2023

Florida State will go as far as JT takes them, and Travis is ready to shoulder the load.

Cornerbacks

Plenty of questions were being asked about this group coming into fall camp.

They have answered all of them.

They are a fast, physical, and deep group — an embarrassment of riches talent-wise. Fentrell Cypress and Renardo Green create problems for pass catchers every practice. Their length and physicality combined have the potential make the best receivers look like secondary options, and the depth behind them is impressive in its own right.

Greedy Vance is one of the most improved players on the roster, and the freshman will receive playing time. With improved play on the back end, the run defense should improve. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain can take their picks on how to game plan week-to-week — a luxury that seldom comes to a coach. Fuller will be more comfortable bringing defenders into the box with the faith he should have with his players on the outside. Teams will have to pick their poison on the way they want to attack this defense — and there aren’t mainly likely antidotes.

Grid View Peyton Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Trey Benson

Trey Benson was selected to break the rock as part of one of the ultimate Mike Norvell traditions after practice yesterday. Benson said he felt” blessed” to be chosen to break it but is chomping at the bit to start the season Sunday night.

He’s stood out all of fall camp, with pass-catching improved from last season, and his feel for the offense was boosted in year two of the system. He became the role model for the younger running backs off the field, a conscious effort on Benson’s part this year to take a step forward as a leader.

His selection to break the rock was only a surprise to him.

Mike Norvell just beaten out again today during the pre-practice race!@TomahawkNation pic.twitter.com/mEM6O6kBvS — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) August 26, 2023