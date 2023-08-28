Podcast: What are realistic expectations for FSU in 2023?

Welcome to Week 1.

Florida State football is finally here. Game week arrives for the Seminoles as a date with the LSU Tigers in Orlando is just six days away.

With the first game of the year arriving in less than a week, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson — discuss their expectations for Sunday’s marquee matchup and the rest of Florida State’s season.

What’s the key matchup for FSU vs. LSU?

The only top-ten contest of opening weekend, Florida State vs. LSU figures to be a tight one. The spread from DraftKings has LSU as small 2.5 point favorites, a position its held for a few weeks now, entering Monday.

With last year’s tight contest as a guide, this game figures to come down to the margins. One play can and likely will make the difference.

So where could those big plays come from?

Our guys are keeping their eyes on the LSU rushing attack against Florida State’s front as the Tigers try to establish a new identity behind their offensive line and Florida State’s wide receivers against the LSU secondary as their new bevy of weapons figures to give the new faces playing for the Tigers some fits.

Who will win?

Brian, Ben and Jon each give their predictions for the game with no one expecting a contest finishing even a touchdown apart, but they were split on who would ultimately end up with the edge.

(Long time listeners may not be surprised by who split that decision. Plus a wager on the game to be paid out on next week’s pod.)

What are their expectations for 2023 and what would be considered a failure?

Each member of the team shares their thoughts on where they see the Noles season finishing when they look into their crystal ball. The spoiler alert there is that each of them are picking progression over last season.

But what if things were to go wrong?

What should be the baseline expectation for this team if they remain healthy in the key spots? And where would this team have to finish for the year with so much excitement and expectations be considered a disappointment?

Can Florida State fans be happy if they fail to grab the ACC title?

This is an action item request: Let us know what you think. Could FSU’s season be considered successful without being ACC Champions?

Regardless of how it is, the crew is in agreement — 2023 will be a fun year to be a Florida State fan.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators