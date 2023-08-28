Florida State will be without multi-faceted athlete Ja’Khi Douglas as it kicks off the season against the LSU Tigers, head coach Mike Norvell announced on Monday.
He added that the redshirt junior will likely miss additional games in the early part of the season.
“Ja’Khi Douglas will miss a few games here early in the season,” Norvell said on Monday. “Fully expect him back relatively soon. He will miss for sure this first contest, probably the first couple as we head into this season.”
In three years at Florida State, Douglas has racked up 494 receiving yards and five touchdowns, earning a penchant for major yardage plays (15.9 career average yards per catch).
He missed a good chunk of last season after suffering an injury during the preseason, appearing in seven games (and scoring a touchdown in his season debut vs. Clemson).
Douglas’ full FSU bio:
2022
Returned from preseason injury to appear in final seven games…made 10 receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns and had eight-yard rush…All-ACC Academic Team…ACC Honor Roll...Seminole Scholar…caught six-yard touchdown reception in season debut vs. No. 4 Clemson…recorded career-high-tying four receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown in 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech…led FSU with 43 receiving yards on three receptions in 38-3 win at Syracuse…registered career-long eight-yard rush and made four-yard reception in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana…had seven-yard catch in 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory vs. Oklahoma.
2021:
Played in all 12 games with three starts…registered 357 all-purpose yards with 255 yards and one touchdown on 14 receptions, 96 yards on six kickoff returns and six rushing yards…ACC Honor Roll…Seminole Scholar…recorded career-high 90 receiving yards on career-high-tying four catches vs. Miami…total included 59-yard reception on game-winning drive in 31-28 victory vs. Hurricanes…made three catches for 80 yards and one touchdown in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…touchdown vs. Irish was 60-yard reception…gained 57 yards on three kickoff returns and had one-yard catch vs. Louisville…returned three kickoffs for 39 yards vs. Syracuse…rushed for eight yards on six carries vs. UMass…tied career-high with four catches for 44 yards at Boston College…made two receptions for 40 yards in season finale at Florida.
2020:
Appeared in eight games with one start at North Carolina State…totaled 287 all-purpose yards, 158 on eight kickoff returns, 116 and two touchdowns on seven receptions and 11 on six rushes…also blocked one punt and recovered fumble on muffed punt…ACC Honor Roll…Seminole Scholar…caught three passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing yard in 56-35 win vs. Duke…68-yard touchdown vs. Blue Devils was FSU’s second-longest touchdown reception of 2020…registered blocked punt in first quarter of 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…tied single-game school record with seven kickoff returns, totaling 137 yards, and recovered fumble on punt coverage at Louisville…made collegiate debut at No. 12 Miami with two catches for 13 yards and three rushes for five yards…caught nine-yard pass in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State…had 17-yard reception at No. 5 Notre Dame…returned kickoff 21 yards vs. Pitt…rushed once for five yards at North Carolina State.
BEFORE FSU:
Four-star prospect rated as No. 40 wide receiver in the nation and ninth-best prospect in Louisiana according to 247Sport Composite…tabbed eighth-best athlete in the nation and No. 17 overall prospect in Louisiana by Rivals.com…No. 265 in ESPN 300…played quarterback and wide receiver for Terrebonne…passed for 2,173 yards and rushed for 1,723 yards in 28 games….was 166-of-274 with 24 touchdowns at quarterback…added 21 rushing touchdowns and made 37 catches for 450 yards and eight touchdowns…made 23 catches for 205 yards and added four touchdowns as senior helping the Tigers to LHSAA 5A state playoffs…also played basketball and ran track…clocked personal-best 11.07 in 100 meters…chose FSU over LSU and Alabama.
