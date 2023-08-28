Florida State will be without multi-faceted athlete Ja’Khi Douglas as it kicks off the season against the LSU Tigers, head coach Mike Norvell announced on Monday.

He added that the redshirt junior will likely miss additional games in the early part of the season.

“Ja’Khi Douglas will miss a few games here early in the season,” Norvell said on Monday. “Fully expect him back relatively soon. He will miss for sure this first contest, probably the first couple as we head into this season.”

In three years at Florida State, Douglas has racked up 494 receiving yards and five touchdowns, earning a penchant for major yardage plays (15.9 career average yards per catch).

He missed a good chunk of last season after suffering an injury during the preseason, appearing in seven games (and scoring a touchdown in his season debut vs. Clemson).

Douglas’ full FSU bio: