FSU football kicks off fall camp: Norvell, Travis, Benson, Verse interviews

Florida State Seminoles football, 31 days out from its season-opening matchup vs. the LSU Tigers in Orlando, officially kicked off fall camp on Thursday.

After finishing last season with a 10-3 (5-3 ACC) record, returning the bulk of its production on both sides of the ball and infusing talent through the transfer portal, expectations are high for the Seminoles in head coach Mike Norvell’s fourth year.

“I thought the guys brought good energy,” Norvell said after practice. “A good first one, I thought there were some good things.. guys had shown some great improvement throughout the course of the summer [and] got to see some new guys running around out there for the first time.”

The early aughts of camp will feature the Seminoles refining scheme and technique, acclimating newcomers and setting the standard as the season draws closer.

“You’ve got a mission of what you’re looking to accomplish — it’s communication, alignment, make sure you’re taking your proper first steps. I think we’ve done a great job of understanding plays, concepts, schemes but know you have to go against somebody and the adjustments that show up throughout.”

Norvell, as well as quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and defensive end Jared Verse, met with the media to talk impressions from the day’s work.

You can view the full interviews below.

Head coach Mike Norvell

Quarterback Jordan Travis

Running back Trey Benson

Video coutesy Warchant

Defensive end Jared Verse

Video courtesy Noles247

Videos from practice

First race of the new season. pic.twitter.com/U7BMnQD0oi — Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) August 3, 2023

A couple of connections between Jordan Travis and Jaheim Bell here, including a one-handed catch on the second route (although Mike Norvell would like him the make his best effort with two hands): pic.twitter.com/I8SdfwJP2f — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) August 3, 2023

\

QBs and RBs working on catching drills. pic.twitter.com/HXHUnCE2CX — Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) August 3, 2023

#FSU QB Jordan Travis and RB Lawrance Toafilli working out at first fall practice. pic.twitter.com/kJH7aNvfn5 — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) August 3, 2023

WR Hykeem Williams pic.twitter.com/yxO8Ek7f1n — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) August 3, 2023