Florida State Reacts Results: Measuring confidence of FSU fans ahead of season opener

Most FSU fans expect a 7-13 point win over LSU

By Tomahawk Nation News
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Florida State is set for a major showdown vs. the LSU Tigers for the second year in a row.

While last year’s matchup featured two unranked teams in a last-second thriller won by Florida State, 2023 will see the pair meet as top ten teams — the Seminoles are No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, while the Tigers are No. 6 in both as well.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles remain a 2.5-point underdog against the Tigers, with the over/under set at 58.5.

Ahead of the game, we wanted to gauge how the Tomahawk Nation community was feeling on a few different levels — and here are the results.

1. What will FSU’s record be at end of September?

  • 3-1: 49%
  • 4-0: 46%
  • 2-2: 5%

2. How confident are you in a Florida State win over LSU?

  • Mildly: 55%
  • Very: 33%
  • Not Really: 9%
  • Not at all: 3%

3. Who will log more all-purpose yards vs. LSU — running back Trey Benson or wide receiver Johnny Wilson?

  • Benson: 58%
  • Wilson: 42%

4. Final score of FSU-LSU

  • FSU by 7-13: 44%
  • FSU by 1-7: 25%
  • FSU by 14+: 18%
  • LSU by 14+: 3%
  • LSU by 7-13: 5%
  • LSU by 1-7: 5%

