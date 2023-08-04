Podcast: Preseason polls, practice starts and Florida State threatens to leave the ACC

Will they stay or will they go?



The Florida State Board of Trustees drew their line in the sand with the ACC this week with former FSU QB Drew Weatherford saying it’s not if but when for the Noles departure from the conference.

The question remains though, how and when. And to a lesser extent, where to. The Noles are making no secrets about their desire to make a jump happen sooner than later, but it sure seems like it won’t be that easy.

On this episode, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson — take a dive into the latest happenings in the conference realignment tectonic shifts and discuss how soon Florida State needs to get out of the ACC to remain competitive at the highest level.

They also dive into Mike Norvell’s comments at his camp opening press conference and ACC Kickoff about embracing the expectations his team is facing this season and ramping up practice to be ready for their opening schedule.

Plus, the ACC media’s preseason poll laid out some clear tiers among the conference’s top teams.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators