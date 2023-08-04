Podcast: Preseason polls, practice starts and Florida State threatens to leave the ACC

Will they stay or will they go?
The Florida State Board of Trustees drew their line in the sand with the ACC this week with former FSU QB Drew Weatherford saying it’s not if but when for the Noles departure from the conference.
The question remains though, how and when. And to a lesser extent, where to. The Noles are making no secrets about their desire to make a jump happen sooner than later, but it sure seems like it won’t be that easy.
On this episode, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson — take a dive into the latest happenings in the conference realignment tectonic shifts and discuss how soon Florida State needs to get out of the ACC to remain competitive at the highest level.
They also dive into Mike Norvell’s comments at his camp opening press conference and ACC Kickoff about embracing the expectations his team is facing this season and ramping up practice to be ready for their opening schedule.
Plus, the ACC media’s preseason poll laid out some clear tiers among the conference’s top teams.
2023 Florida State football schedule
Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)
Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles
Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers
Saturday, September 30: BYE
Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies
Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange
Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils
Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers
Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes
Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions
Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators
