“Guys understand expectations:” Mike Norvell, Jaheim Bell, Fentrell Cypress II, Jeremiah Byers interviews from second day of practice

Florida State took to the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on Friday for the second day of its preseason fall camp, logging another day of work as it preps for its September 3rd season opener vs. the LSU Tigers.

While things haven’t fully kicked into high gear, with FSU still easing its way into full-padded practices, the energy the squad is displaying as it sets the foundation for the season has been encouraging to head coach Mike Norvell.

“You’re in just helmets, it’s hard to get a real sense of what [everything’s] looking like,” he said on Friday, “but watching the first step, I really like the way the defense is flying to the ball. You see the depth, you see the competitiveness, DBs being active at the catch point.”

Norvell also spoke further on the day’s production, which was a special teams-heavy day as the Seminoles look to solidify their specialists.

“Specialists are doing a nice job early in camp...I like what I’m seeing from them,” adding that “[we’re] trying to get a lot of work with the returners,” amongst whom have been Keon Coleman, Destyn Hill, Winston Wright, Deuce Spann, Trey Benson, Caziah Holmes, Lawrance Toafili and Ja’Khi Douglas.

Overall, Norvell thinks his team is ahead of where it’s been in the past, saying that “guys understand expectations. They worked hard and are doing what we’re asking them to do, and they went above and beyond on their own and that’s where you’ve seen a lot of growth from players. They’re confident in what they’re being asked to do.”

Alongside Norvell, tight end Jaheim Bell, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers and defensive back Fentrell Cypress II spoke with the media — a trio of high-profile transfers who are looking to make an instant impact on Florida State’s 2023 season.

Bell, one of the more highly-coveted playmakers in this year’s portal, is excited to showcase what Florida State’s offense is capable of.

“You can’t double everybody — I just feel like you gotta pick your poison [as a defense],” he said, “at the end of the day, a defense coordinator comes in and they’ve got us on the table that week, they’re gonna have to figure out what they’ve got to do because it’s not going to be easy.”

You can catch the full interviews from Norvell, Bell, Byers, and Cypress below.

Head coach Mike Norvell

Tight end Jaheim Bell

Video courtesy Warchant

Defensive back Fentrell Cypress II

Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers

Video courtesy Noles247

Videos from August 5 practice:

Braden Fiske beats Mike Norvell on Day 2 of camp pic.twitter.com/jxQo6sYI3U — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) August 4, 2023

#FSUs RB Caziah Holmes and TE Jackson West catching some serious hang time. #Noles pic.twitter.com/3lHPQSL7W5 — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) August 4, 2023

Destyn Hill and Winston Wright Jr. simulating kick returns early in practice. #Noles pic.twitter.com/ErhVX8Eh2P — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) August 4, 2023

Not many people stand out on a practice field the way Jared Verse does. Here's a couple of looks at him in action today.



Full video: https://t.co/lcwxOSyC3Y pic.twitter.com/azEWvYWw8M — Noles247.com (@Noles247) August 4, 2023