“I think we got a lot of weapons:” Norvell, Wilson, Fiske, Coleman, Graham Jr. interviews

Florida State Seminoles football is in the early days of fall camp, acclimating back to action as it preps for a season-opening matchup vs. the LSU Tigers in Orlando.

Monday featured the Seminoles donning pads for the second time this offseason, enabling the team to take the extra step in establishing the tone ahead of the season.

“You have the off day,” head coach Mike Norvell said after practice, referring to FSU’s day off on Sunday, “you want to see how they respond. First morning practice, nice humidity and heat and I thought guys came out and they worked. Things we had to clean up and correct, but I really like the intent, the purpose, the way they were responding throughout practice.”

Norvell, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, linebacker Omar Graham Jr. and wide receiver Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman all spoke with the media today, detailing the day’s work and offering insight into camp so far.

Head coach Mike Norvell

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Linebacker Omar Graham Jr.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman

IMO he got a little bit of a head start, but Norvell wins that one cleanly. @TDOnline @NoleSports pic.twitter.com/LBAw5Vuuvw — Jack Williams (@jackgwilliams) August 7, 2023

#FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans working with his unit through a drill.



He was pleased with the effort from Winston Wright Jr., Destyn Hill, and Keon Coleman. #Noles pic.twitter.com/CtsmzzbWdZ — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) August 7, 2023

Singleton again along with RB Rodney Hill and LB Kalen DeLoach. #Noles pic.twitter.com/VBlwSVxNrk — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) August 7, 2023