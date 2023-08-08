Football:

Johnny Wilson loves seeing his teammates grow; he thinks FSU’s offense is loaded.

For the first time since 2017, Florida State has entered the preseason coaches poll inside the top ten.

Despite that Barrett Sallee is drinking the FSU kool-aid; he says they’re still underrated.

The ACC looking at Stanford and Cal after all almost all of the realignment dominoes have fallen is quintessential ACC behavior.

Sources cautioned that the two scheduled discussions are in the embryonic stages — one call slated with the ACC athletic directors and a separate call with the league’s presidents that will play out on Monday and Tuesday. “It’s complicated,” an ACC source said. “There’s a significant travel expense. I think it’s going to be all over the board with both the ADs and the presidents in what they may want to do. [Cal and Stanford] would likely have to take a reduced share. Eventually, though, they’re going to want to become a full share.”

Recruiting:

Recruits are already noticing KJ Bolden’s commitment; that includes his 2025 top-50 teammate and current UGA commit Jadon Perlotte.

Florida State Seminoles football has offered 2025 WR Thomas Blakshear; a former teammate of four-star QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek.

Other Sports:

We are three days away from the exhibition match-up with UCF:

Here to help with those Monday blues #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3D3JybudcW — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 7, 2023

Alumni:

Picking the four best linebackers in Florida State history is no easy task.

Just a conservation between two FSU quarterbacks:

Two FSU QBs talking ball.@EJManuel3 and @jordantrav13 discuss the expectations surrounding the Noles this season. pic.twitter.com/2lsX7WQKBC — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 7, 2023

