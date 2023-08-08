NCAA denies hardship waiver for FSU defensive lineman Darrell Jackson

The NCAA has denied an eligibility waiver for Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr.

In March, the organization updated its waiver parameters to try and curb the trend of players undergoing multiple transfers during their collegiate careers:

In all sports, four-year undergraduate student athletes who decide to transfer to a new NCAA school can generally be eligible to compete for the new school provided that they have not previously transferred and notify their current school by entering the NCAA Transfer Portal during their sport-specific transfer window.

Jackson, who began his career with the Maryland Terrapins, transferred to Florida State this offseason in an effort to be closer to his mother who is dealing with health issues.

“She thinks it’s her fault, but it’s not,” Jackson said on Tuesday. “I’m going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out.”

He also claimed that the NCAA did not provide an explanation for the denial of his waiver, saying “I don’t know if they’re trying to prove a point or what?”

“I thought that [his reason for transferring] was shown and presented, but ultimately the NCAA, they have a choice of what they’re going to do and the decision that they made,” head coach Mike Norvell said.

“It’s sad that he’s gonna miss games....obviously, he’s hurt.”

