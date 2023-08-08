“It’s impressive seeing the competiton:” Norvell, Bless Harris, Shyheim Brown, Darrell Jackson interviews

Florida State is now five days into its fall camp prep, knocking out its penultimate practice before a trip to Jacksonville for a series of practices on the University of North Florida campus.

“Tomorrow will be a little bit lesser, since we have a big stretch this week going to Jacksonville,” head coach Mike Norvell said on Tuesday. “It’s kind of our getaway during camp — [that still features] two pretty intense practices.”

FSU has taken the trip down to Jacksonville for the last two years, a tradition that’s emerged under Norvell in an effort to break up the grind of camp as well as get a little bit of road prep ahead of the season, allowing the team to get their first feel of the year for hitting the road but maintaining mentalities.

The Seminoles are still in the early days of camp, having just thrown on full pads on Saturday, but the pressure is already on for FSU to continue its upward trajectory as it looks to achieve some of the lofty expectations being placed on the squad ahead of the season.

Norvell has been impressed with the effort from his team so far — while he noted there were a few mishaps on special teams and a couple of areas that still need refining, the intensity and energy is exactly in line with what he’s looking for.

“The depth, the quality of newcomers is something I’m really excited about — seeing those guys maximize opportunities that they’re getting. We’ve got a lot of competition, this is going to be good for us in the long run.”

You can catch the full interviews below.

Head coach Mike Norvell

Offensive tackle Bless Harris

Video courtesy Noles247

Defensive back Shyheim Brown

Video courtesy Warchant

Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson

Little showboating from Winston Wright as he beats Mike Norvell in today’s race. But Dante Anderson won overall.



Norvell: “They’re built different.” pic.twitter.com/8GXoLg82Tb — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) August 8, 2023

True freshman running back Samuel Singleton and Rodney Hill draw reactions from Mike Norvell and Ron Dugans following their reps.



Singleton with a nice spin move in the open field. #Noles pic.twitter.com/AyFW6EE0K1 — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) August 8, 2023

#FSU WR Keon Coleman taking reps at punt returner. pic.twitter.com/dApc7GCpcl — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) August 8, 2023

Brock Glenn with the quick feet #Noles pic.twitter.com/3gwsAtKJqD — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) August 8, 2023

#FSU freshman DB Conrad Hussey and 6-6, 239 pound TE Kyle Morlock going at it. Hussey has had a good day so far in camp. pic.twitter.com/qZfCoO0Gxb — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) August 8, 2023