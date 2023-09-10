Photo Gallery: Pictures from FSU’s home-opening blowout win

Florida State opened up Doak Campbell Stadium in high-flying fashion on Saturday night, routing the Southern Miss Golden Eagles to the tune of a 66-13 score to advance to 2-0 on the season.

Amongst the scoring — running back Trey Benson had three touchdowns, wide receiver Keon Coleman added another touchdown to his Tallahassee total and defensive back Jarrian Jones logged his first-ever pick-six.

Check out a full photo gallery from the night’s action, via the lenses of Tomahawk Nation photographers Charles Mays and Peyton Baker.

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info:

» No. 4 Florida State improved to 2-0 in 2023 with a 66-13 win over Southern Miss Saturday night. With the win, FSU is now 59-18 (.766) all-time in its first home game of the season; 19-6 (.760) when ranked No. 4 in the AP poll; and 15-8-1 all-time against Southern Miss, with wins in 13 of the last 15 matchups.

» Florida State scored at least 35 points for the eighth straight game, the longest active streak in the nation and FSU’s longest since 2013 (13 straight).

» The Noles have scored at least 31 points in three straight halves for just the second time in school history (1988)

» FSU has scored a touchdown on its opening drive of all four halves this season.

» FSU’s eight-game winning streak is the longest active in the ACC and 4th-longest active streak in the country.

» FSU’s 66 points were its most under Mike Norvell, most overall since a 77-6 win vs. Delaware State in 2017 and most vs. an FBS opponent since an 80-14 win over Idaho in 2013.

» Coupled with its season-opening 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU, Florida State has scored 111 points through the first two weeks of the season, its highest total when playing consecutive FBS opponents to open a season since 1994.

» Florida State ran for 306 yards at 8.3 yards per carry. Trey Benson led the way with 79 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries, tying his career-high touchdown total. Caziah Holmes added a 40-yard touchdown, his first at Florida State.

» Benson’s 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter - his last carry of the game - is the longest run for a Nole this year. All nine players that had a carry had at least a nine- yard run.

» Keon Coleman led the way receiving with 48 yards on three catches, including his team-high fourth TD of the year. A season-high 11 Noles caught a pass. Junior Darion Williamson and freshman Vandrevius Jacobs caught their first career touchdowns, and tight end Markeston Douglas had a 42-yard touchdown, the longest catch of his career.

» Coleman crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for his career. Lawrance Toafili (4 carries, 41 yards) also crossed 1,000 rushing yards for his career.

» Quarterback Jordan Travis was 15-for-29 for 175 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, Travis now ranks 2nd in FSU history with 77 total touchdowns, four behind No. 1 Chris Weinke; he also jumped from 10th to 7th with 6,405 passing yards and from 19th to 17th with 1,792 rushing yards. He is FSU’s career leading rusher among quarterbacks with twice as many yards as No. 2 Charlie Ward (889). Travis is 10th on FSU’s list on wins by a starting quarterback with 19.

» FSU was 4-for-5 on fourth down in the first half, including 3-for-3 on a touchdown drive in the first half. Defensively, FSU held Southern Miss to 0-for-1 on fourth down and opponents are 0-for-4 on fourth down against the Noles this year.

» Defensive back Jarrian Jones returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. It was his third career interception and first career touchdown. It was FSU’s first interception for a touchdown since a 70-yard pick-six against UMass in 2021.

» For the second consecutive week, redshirt senior Dennis Briggs Jr. had a sack. He now has 6.0 career sacks. Linebacker Kalen DeLoach made his 24th consecutive start and also had 1.0 sack. DeLoach has 1.5 sacks this year and 5.5 in his career.

» Freshman safety Conrad Hussey earned his first career pass breakup on his first play of the game. Freshmen receivers Destyn Hill and Hykeem Williams both caught the first passes of their career.

» Winston Wright Jr. caught a six-yard pass in the first quarter, his 25th consecutive game played with at least one catch.

» FSU recovered an onside kick, its first onside recovery since 2021 against NC State.

» Quarterback Tate Rodemaker was 3-for-3 for 73 yards and two touchdowns, matching his career touchdown total.

» Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald scored a career-high 12 points (9-for-9 PAT, FG). He has 205 career points, 17th in school history and one behind No. 16 Cam Akers.

» Fifth-year Seminole Darius Washington started at center, his 28th career start. He has started 15 games at left tackle, 11 at right tackle and twice now at center.

» Bless Harris made his ninth career start and second at Florida State. Harris was named the ACC Offensive Lineman after his performance off the bench last week against No. 5 LSU.