FSU moves up to No. 3 in Top 25 rankings

Florida State took down Southern Miss 66-13 on Saturday night

Peyton Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Florida State took down Southern Miss 66-13 on Saturday night, advancing to 2-0 on the season as the Seminoles prep to kick off ACC play next week against the Boston College Eagles.

Those 66 points were Florida State’s most scored in the Mike Norvell era, and its most against an FBS opponent since the Seminoles put up 80 on Idaho in 2013.

“I thought our guys came out tonight,” Norvell said after the game. “There were some plays we left out there, no question. There will be a lot of things we’re going to get to do to continue to work, be more efficient, to be able to execute better. But our guys came out, they played with passion, they played with effort, they played with physicality.”

The latest editions of the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 were released on Sunday, with Florida State coming in at No. 3, up from last week following the Alabama Crimson Tide’s loss to the Texas Longhorns.

FSU was No. 4/No. 5 in last week’s AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll, respectively.

Full AP Top 25

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Florida State Seminoles
  4. Texas Longhorns
  5. USC Trojans
  6. Ohio State Buckeyes
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies
  9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  10. Alabama Crimson Tide
  11. Tennessee Volunteers
  12. Utah Utes
  13. Oregon Ducks
  14. LSU Tigers
  15. Kansas State Wildcats
  16. Oregon State Beavers
  17. Ole Miss Rebels
  18. Colorado Buffaloes
  19. Oklahoma Sooners
  20. North Carolina Tar Heels
  21. Duke Blue Devils
  22. Miami Hurricanes
  23. Washington State Cougars
  24. UCLA Bruins
  25. Iowa Hawkeyes

Full USA Today Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Florida State Seminoles
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes
  5. Southern California Trojans
  6. Texas Longhorns
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies
  9. Tennessee Volunteers
  10. Alabama Crimson Tide
  11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  12. Utah Utes
  13. Oregon Ducks
  14. LSU Tigers
  15. Kansas State Wildcats
  16. Oklahoma Sooners
  17. Oregon State Beavers
  18. North Carolina Tar Heels
  19. Ole Miss Rebels
  20. Duke Blue Devils
  21. Colorado Buffaloes
  22. Clemson Tigers
  23. Miami Hurricanes
  24. Iowa Hawkeyes
  25. UCLA Bruins

