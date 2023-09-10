FSU moves up to No. 3 in Top 25 rankings

Florida State took down Southern Miss 66-13 on Saturday night, advancing to 2-0 on the season as the Seminoles prep to kick off ACC play next week against the Boston College Eagles.
Those 66 points were Florida State’s most scored in the Mike Norvell era, and its most against an FBS opponent since the Seminoles put up 80 on Idaho in 2013.
“I thought our guys came out tonight,” Norvell said after the game. “There were some plays we left out there, no question. There will be a lot of things we’re going to get to do to continue to work, be more efficient, to be able to execute better. But our guys came out, they played with passion, they played with effort, they played with physicality.”
The latest editions of the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 were released on Sunday, with Florida State coming in at No. 3, up from last week following the Alabama Crimson Tide’s loss to the Texas Longhorns.
FSU was No. 4/No. 5 in last week’s AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll, respectively.
Full AP Top 25
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida State Seminoles
- Texas Longhorns
- USC Trojans
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Utah Utes
- Oregon Ducks
- LSU Tigers
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Oregon State Beavers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Oklahoma Sooners
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Duke Blue Devils
- Miami Hurricanes
- Washington State Cougars
- UCLA Bruins
- Iowa Hawkeyes
Full USA Today Coaches Poll
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida State Seminoles
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Southern California Trojans
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Utah Utes
- Oregon Ducks
- LSU Tigers
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oregon State Beavers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Duke Blue Devils
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Clemson Tigers
- Miami Hurricanes
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- UCLA Bruins
Loading comments...