FSU moves up to No. 3 in Top 25 rankings

Florida State took down Southern Miss 66-13 on Saturday night, advancing to 2-0 on the season as the Seminoles prep to kick off ACC play next week against the Boston College Eagles.

Those 66 points were Florida State’s most scored in the Mike Norvell era, and its most against an FBS opponent since the Seminoles put up 80 on Idaho in 2013.

“I thought our guys came out tonight,” Norvell said after the game. “There were some plays we left out there, no question. There will be a lot of things we’re going to get to do to continue to work, be more efficient, to be able to execute better. But our guys came out, they played with passion, they played with effort, they played with physicality.”

The latest editions of the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 were released on Sunday, with Florida State coming in at No. 3, up from last week following the Alabama Crimson Tide’s loss to the Texas Longhorns.

FSU was No. 4/No. 5 in last week’s AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll, respectively.

Full AP Top 25

Full USA Today Coaches Poll