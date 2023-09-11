Podcast: Breaking down FSU’s blowout win, early look at race to ACC Championship

The Florida State Seminoles rolled through the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 66-13, on Saturday to move to 2-0 to start this season. The blowout win nearly doubled the pre-game spread of 30.5 points from DraftKings as the Noles were able to make light work of the group of five opponent.

This week on the Seminole Wrap podcast, Brian Pellerin, Ben Meyerson and Jon Marchant share their biggest takeaways from the games, including the FSU depth that got to play and play well in their time as well as a couple potential long-term concerns that need to be cleaned up going forward.

Plus, the crew took a look at the rest of the ACC through two weeks.

With FSU’s blowout of LSU, a big win from Miami over Texas A&M, a narrow double-overtime victory from UNC against App State and the early Duke demolition of Clemson, who stands out as the top contenders for ACC title game?

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.