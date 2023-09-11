FSU releases depth chart for game against Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles released their depth chart for their Saturday showdown with the Boston College Eagles.

After a neutral site matchup to the season and last week’s home opener in Tallahassee, FSU will be on the road to kick off ACC play — last season, the Seminoles baet the Eagles 44-14 and currently hold a four-game win streak in the series. Overall, FSU leads series 14-5.

Florida State depth chart vs. Boston College

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill or Winston Wright Jr., Keon Coleman

Tight end: Kyle Morlock

Tight end: Jaheim Bell

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr. or Bless Harris

Left guard: Casey Roddick

Center: Maurice Smith or Darius Washington

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel or Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jeremiah Byers or Bless Harris

Defensive end: Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Braden Fiske

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett or Joshua Farmer

Defensive end: Patrick Payton

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach or DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Jarrian Jones or Greedy Vance

Cornerback: Fentrell Cypress II, Renardo Green

BUCK: Shyheim Brown

Safety: Akeem Dent or Kevin Knowles

Kick returner: Winston Wright Jr., Caziah Holmes

Punt returner: Keon Coleman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromanno

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info

» Florida State moved to 2-0 this season with a 66-13 win over Southern Miss in the 2023 home opener. The Seminoles posted their highest point total since a 77-6 win over Delaware State in 2017 and their most points scored against an FBS opponent since an 80-14 win vs. Idaho during the 2013 national championship season.

» After the win, Florida State moved up another spot to No. 3 in the AP poll. For the second consecutive week, FSU is second only to No. 1 Georgia with three first-place votes.

» The Seminoles extended their winning streak to eight games, the longest active streak in the ACC and the 4th- longest active streak in the country.

» FSU has scored at least 35 points in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and the program’s longest 35-point stretch since the 2013 national championship season.

» Florida State’s 111 points are its most through two games since 2012, when the Seminoles scored 124 total points vs. Murray State and Savannah State, and the 4th-most in program history. It is FSU’s 2nd-highest point total after playing two FBS opponents to start a season, trailing only the 115 points scored vs. Duke and at Clemson in 1995.

» The Seminoles have scored at least 31 points in three consecutive halves, adding a 31-point first half and 35-point second half vs. Southern Miss after a 31-point second half vs. No. 5 LSU. It is only the second time in program history - and first since 1988 - with three straight 31-point halves and the seventh time nationally since the beginning of the 2020 season.

» FSU scored 31 points after halftime vs. No. 5 LSU, the most second-half points against a top-five opponent in program history. It also was the most second-half points nationally against a top-five opponent in a non-playoff game since September 26, 2020, when Kansas State scored 31 second-half points at No. 3 Oklahoma. That has only happened two other times since the beginning of the 2014 season, both in 2018, when Purdue scored 35 second-half points against No. 2 Ohio State and Ohio State scored 38 second-half points against No. 4 Michigan.

» Florida State and No. 2 Michigan are the only two teams nationally to have a receiver and a rusher with a three- touchdown game this season. Keon Coleman caught a career-high three scores vs. No. 5 LSU, and Trey Benson tied his single-game career-high with three rushing scores vs. Southern Miss. Coleman is one of nine receivers nationally with a three-touchdown game this year, and Benson is one of 21 players with three rushing scores in a game.

» Florida State’s defense has held opponents to 0-for-4 on 4th-down attempts this season, tied with Michigan for the most 4th-down stops without allowing a conversion. The Seminoles held No. 5 LSU to 0-for-3 on 4th-down attempts, with two sacks, and stopped Southern Miss’ only 4th-down attempt.

» FSU’s four 4th-down conversions vs. Southern Miss are tied for the highest single-game total nationally this season.

» Florida State’s defense was feisty all night in the victory over No. 5 LSU, highlighted by holding the Tigers to 3-of-10 on 3rd-down attempts and 0-for-3 on 4th-down plays. The Seminoles faced 10 snaps inside their own 5-yard line and allowed only two scores. On LSU’s first drive of the game, the Tigers had six plays inside the five-yard line, including four snaps from the 1-yard line, and the FSU defense forced a turnover on downs with a 13-yard sack on 4th-and-1.