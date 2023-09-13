The Florida State Seminoles football team cruised to an easy win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this past weekend.

Florida State was in control from the start against the Golden Eagles, scoring on their opening drive en route to 31 first-half points. The starters were out quickly in the third quarter which allowed multiple offensive linemen to see snaps during the FSU 35-point second half. Due to limited snaps, we’ll share only the scores from linemen that saw 10 snaps or more on Saturday.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades:

Florida State offensive line grades through week 2 Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Overall Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Overall Blocking Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking Overall Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Overall Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Overall Blocking Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking Overall Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Julian Armella n/a n/a n/a n/a 13 58.5 56.1 77.3 58.5 56.1 77.3 Jeremiah Byers 60 62.6 65 51.8 56 59.8 54.7 67 61.2 59.85 59.4 Jaylen Early n/a n/a n/a n/a 13 55.9 68 0 55.9 68 0 D'Mitri Emmanuel 41 58.4 51.3 84.8 41 85.4 80 75 71.9 65.65 79.9 Bryson Estes n/a n/a n/a n/a 13 69.8 68.9 76.3 69.8 68.9 76.3 Bless Harris 55 70.9 63.7 87.5 56 68.1 68.6 79 69.5 66.15 83.25 Keiondre Jones 35 63.3 60.8 83.9 15 71 69.8 79.3 67.15 65.3 81.6 Casey Roddick 60 57.6 56.3 56.2 56 70.7 68.7 81.3 64.15 62.5 68.75 Robert Scott 13 64.4 58.3 81.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a 64.4 58.3 81.2 Thomas Shrader n/a n/a n/a n/a 13 75 74.2 76.3 75 74.2 76.3 David Stickle n/a n/a n/a n/a 18 65.7 63.4 74.9 65.7 63.4 74.9 Maurice Smith 68 50.6 58.6 36.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a 50.6 58.6 36.2 Darius Washington 8 77 79.6 66.1 56 61.9 62.1 55.8 69.45 70.85 60.95

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11

PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play.

PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable

Honestly, not a great performance by anyone except Meech. Just another day at the mill for our AARP-eligible guard.

Pretty disappointing run block numbers. FSU wanted to run it early but did so with limited success.

Darius Washington gets props for the spot start, but again his performance was replacement-level. And factor in this DL they faced while good was a full step down from LSU, and that lends some worry to this unit.

I think we may have been expected an 80-grade OL this year and that is probably unrealistic. That said, this line will be effective in every game if unspectacular.

@Ricobert11 can be found on Twitter providing analysis on all things Florida State and weather.

PFF (Pro Football Focus) is a sports analytic company that focuses on thorough analysis of the National Football League(NFL) and NCAA Division-1 football in the United States. PFF produces 0–100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting, and grading every player on every play in every game both at the NFL and FBS level.