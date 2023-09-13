Hurricane Lee updates: FSU vs. Boston College on as scheduled as storm looms

After a 2-0 start to the season, No. 3 Florida State is set to take on the Boston College Eagles on the road this weekend in the Seminoles’ ACC opener.

With Hurricane Lee looming off the East Coast there’s potential for the storm to affect the game on multiple levels, from game plan to possible delays or rescheduling. As of publication, there are no indications from the universities or conference that the game will affected.

The game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start from Chestnut Hill, which is 10 miles from Boston.

From NBC10 Boston:

The updated forecast cone suggested the storm was not likely to make landfall in any part of New England other than eastern Maine, if at all. While Hurricane Lee isn’t expected to make landfall in southern New England, the storm surge could be dangerous, especially where it combines with large, destructive waves. The National Weather Service said the storm could also drop 1-4 inches of rain on eastern New England, which was already reeling from flooding that caused heavy localized damage.

Florida State is no stranger to games being affected by hurricanes — in 2017, the Seminoles saw a 21-day delay between its season opener vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide and their second game of the season against the NC State Wolfpack, with a matchup against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks canceled and its game against the Miami Hurricanes delayed to October 7, because of Hurricane Irma. In 2019, a neutral site matchup vs. the Boise State Broncos in Jacksonville was moved to Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian.

As the game approaches, we’ll be offering updates on the latest track of the storm and any potential announcements from FSU, Boston College or the ACC.

Latest National Hurricane Center Update

Sept. 14, 11 p.m.

11PM AST Sep 13: Hurricane and tropical storm watches issued for portions of Atlantic Canada. Potential for life-threatening storm surge from Hurricane #Lee in portions of southeastern Massachusetts. Check https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for latest updates. pic.twitter.com/JnqZNlgnEY — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2023

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Stonington, ME to the U.S./Canada border, New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island, and Nova Scotia from Digby to Medway Harbour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Watch Hill, RI to Stonington, ME, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, New Brunswick from north of Point Lepreau to Fort Lawrence, Nova Scotia west coast from north of Digby to Fort Lawrence, and Nova Scotia southeast coast from north of Medway Harbour to Porter’s Lake.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK:

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 28.0 North, longitude 67.7 West. Lee is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 km/h). A generally northward motion and an increase in forward speed are expected through Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Lee will pass west of Bermuda Thursday and Thursday night and then approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lee is expected to remain a large and dangerous hurricane for the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 265 miles (425 km).

The minimum central pressure reported by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 953 mb (28.15 inches).

Rhode Island at Maine football game has been moved up one day to Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30pm ET due to Hurricane Lee. pic.twitter.com/bbal16ggfX — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) September 13, 2023

NEW: Hurricane Watch in effect for portions of Maine, first time in 15 years and not since Kyle in 2008. Image on the right shows the future radar for Saturday and large scope of #Lee as it approaches New England and eastern Canada as an upper-end tropical storm or Cat 1… pic.twitter.com/D4qnnQkg2O — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 13, 2023

For those of you that are curios. We plan to be at our away hotel by Friday morning. This gives our advance staff time to unload and set up the hotel prior to heading to the stadium to offload. We do much of our set up Friday and complete everything else Saturday am. — Jason Baisden (@TjBais) September 13, 2023

Checking in on FSU vs. Boston College on Saturday.



So, the rain could end in early afternoon, and while it will be windy with 30-40 mph winds, a delay until evening might work best for all involved. pic.twitter.com/y5qXxqXs04 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 13, 2023

At this juncture, Saturday morning is a washout in Boston but rapid clearing into the afternoon and evening as Lee moves away. Should be clearing and rather warm mid-September evening.



No reason to cancel but keeping time flex as an option seems like a good idea. pic.twitter.com/SE1VX1gRdD — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 13, 2023